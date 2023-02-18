Ricardo Stuckert shared publications of revelers who were inspired by him to take to the streets this Saturday

O photographer of the Presidency of the Republic and head of the National Audiovisual Secretariat, Ricardo Stuckert, served as inspiration for some revelers who took to the streets this Carnival Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

On his Instagram profile, Stuckert shared the publications of people who dressed like him to enjoy the revelry: social clothes (some completely in black), camera around the neck and long hair (those who didn’t have it used wigs).

Senator Humberto Costa (PT) published on his Instagram profile the video of a man in costume, he tagged Stuckert and wrote the following message: “Do you know that costume over there?”. Watch below (1 min):

See images of revelers dressed in Stuckert shared by the photographer himself: