The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) granting Christmas pardon – with certain specificities – to prisoners convicted of crimes committed without violence or serious threat, women with underage children and people sentenced to fines of up to R$ 20,000, among other situations, as anticipated by the Power360.

The decree excludes those convicted of crimes “against the Democratic Rule of Law”, which includes those involved in the extremist acts of January 8th, whistleblowers (those who signed a plea bargain agreement), crimes against women and those involving racism and prejudice. Here's the complete (PDF – 485 kB).

Here are the crimes that are not covered by Lula's Christmas pardon:

heinous and similar crimes;

torture;

money laundering, with the exception of a sentence not exceeding 4 years;

“terrorism”;

racism and prejudice;

crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law.

“The pardon will also not apply to people who are members of criminal factions with a leadership role, those subject to the Differentiated Disciplinary Regime, nor those included in or transferred to maximum security penal establishments”, informed Planalto in a note. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 932 kB).

The text also grants benefits to women prisoners who have children under the age of 18 or of any age, with a serious chronic illness or disability.

According to this digital newspaper, the section about economic forgiveness met resistance from government allies and prosecutors' associations, who question the financial and legal impact that the measure will cause.

The text was produced by the CNPCP (National Council for Penal Policies), a consultative body of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Lula discussed the topic on Friday morning (Dec 22, 2023) with Flávio Dino, minister of Justice and Public Security, and with Wellington César Lima e Silva, current special secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

THE SPECIFICITIES

Read below the excerpts of the pardon and the convicts who should benefit:

general – inmates with a custodial sentence of no more than 8 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, not replaced by restrictions on rights or a fine, and not benefiting from the conditional suspension of the sentence, who have served, up to 25 December 2023, 1/4 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders;

general 2 – sentenced to a custodial sentence of more than 8 years and not more than 12 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have served, by December 25, 2023, 1/3 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or half the sentence, if repeat offenders;

general 3 – inmates with a custodial sentence, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have served, uninterruptedly, until December 25, 2023, 15 years of the sentence, if they are not repeat offenders, or 20 years of the sentence, if they are repeat offenders;

general 4 – sentenced to a custodial sentence of no more than 8 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have a child under 18 years of age or, of any age, with a serious chronic illness or disability and who have served, up to December 25, 2023, 1/5 of the sentence, if non-repeat offenders, or 1/4 of the sentence, if repeat offenders;

general 5 – inmates with a custodial sentence of no more than 12 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, as long as they have served 1/3 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or half the sentence, if repeat offenders, and are serving sentence in the semi-open or open regime or are on conditional release and who have enjoyed, until December 25, 2023, at least 5 temporary releases, or who have carried out external work for at least 12 months in the 3 years counted retroactively from December 25, 2023;

general 6 – sentenced to a custodial sentence of no more than 12 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have served 1/3 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or half the sentence, if repeat offenders, and who are in semi-open or open regimes or are on conditional release and who have attended, or are attending, an elementary, secondary, higher education, vocational or professional requalification course for at least 12 months in the 3 years counted retroactively from December 25, 2023;

fines – inmates with a fine, even if not paid, regardless of the execution phase or the court in which it is found, applied separately or cumulatively with a custodial sentence, as long as it does not exceed R$20,000 or they do not have the economic capacity to pay it off. there, even if it exceeds the aforementioned value;

elderly – sentenced to a custodial sentence of more than 8 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who, by December 25, 2023, have turned 65 years old and have served 1/3 of their sentence;

women – inmates with a custodial sentence of more than 8 years, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have a child under 18 years of age or, of any age, with a serious chronic illness or disability and who, until December 25, 2023, have served 1/4 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or 1/3, if repeat offenders;

elderly 2 – sentenced to a sentence of deprivation of liberty, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who, by December 25, 2023, have turned 70 years old and served 1/4 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or 1/3 of the sentence , if repeat offenders;

disabled – prisoners for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person with paraplegia, quadriplegia, monoplegia, hemiplegia, ostomy, amputation, paralysis, blindness or other physical disability that results in similar impairment, provided that such conditions do not precede the commission of the crime;

sick – inmates for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, suffering from a serious and permanent or chronic illness, who have serious outpatient limitations or severe restrictions on regular participation in activities offered in the prison unit, or who require continuous care that cannot be adequately provided in the penal institution or through the public health system;

autistic – convicts with severe autism spectrum disorder (level 3) or neurodiverse in a similar condition;

patrimony – prisoners for crimes against property committed without serious threat or violence to a person, as long as they have served 1/5 of the sentence;

heritage 2 – convicted of a crime against property, committed without serious threat or violence to a person, with an estimated value of the property not exceeding one minimum wage, provided that they have served at least 5 months of a custodial sentence;

conditional – sentenced to a custodial sentence, who are on conditional release or serving an open sentence, whose remaining sentences, on December 25, 2023, do not exceed 8 years, if not repeat offenders, and 6 years, if repeat offenders, from who have served 1/4 of the sentence, if not repeat offenders, or 1/3 of the sentence, if repeat offenders;

imprisoned for 15 years or more – inmates with a custodial sentence, for a crime committed without violence or serious threat to a person, who have served, uninterruptedly, until December 25, 2023, fifteen years of the sentence, if they are not repeat offenders, or twenty years of the sentence, if they are repeat offenders.

WHAT IS INDULT

The pardon is the remission of the sentence for some detentions if the requirements established by a decree of the President of the Republic are met. The determination is guided by the guidelines defined by the CNPCP.

Pardon x temporary departure

The pardon is different from the temporary departure, which is usually carried out during the end of year festivities, for example. In this situation, prisoners in the semi-open regime have the possibility of suspending their sentences to spend celebrations with their respective families. The objective is to gradually reintegrate these people into society.

In the temporary exit, there is no presidential decree. A Criminal Execution Law determines that inmates who demonstrate appropriate behavior, serve a minimum of 1/6 of the sentence, if the convict is a first-time offender, and 1/4, if he is a repeat offender, and compatibility of the benefit with the objectives of the sentence, are entitled to the benefit.

Detainees who leave temporarily cannot stay away from the prison system for more than 7 days. If they fail to return, they are considered fugitives. If they are arrested again, they may lose the benefit of both future releases and remaining in the semi-open regime, returning to the closed regime, if appropriate. The same happens if the prisoner commits a crime during the period in which he is free, even if he normally returns to serve his sentence within the period stipulated by the Court.

BOLSONARO'S PARDENTS

In 2022, in his last year in Planalto, Lula's predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), granted Christmas pardons to police officers who committed crimes 30 years ago, such as the Carandiru massacre, which occurred in October 1992.

The pardons during Bolsonaro's government were marked by pardons for military and police officers and by less comprehensive decrees. Remember the last ones: