Petista reserved R$ 5 billion of resources indicated by congressmen until May; in the same period of 2022, it had been R$ 12 billion

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) released BRL 4.9 billion in amendments to congressmen from January to May 2023. The amount corresponds to less than half of the amount that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had committed in the same period of 2022: BRL 11.9 billion.

The comparison only considers individual and bench splices. Does not include rapporteur amendments.

Commitment is the 1st stage of public expenditure execution. With it, the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for that expense. It works as a guarantee from the authority that the payment will be made.

After the commitment comes the liquidation stage. –when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered – and, finally, the payment itself, with the deposit of the sum.

Even allies have less

The lack of release of amendments is one of the main criticisms made by congressmen to Lula’s political articulation.

A series of measures approved by Congress in recent years has made the allocation of funds for amendments mandatory – that is, the government is obliged to do so.

The moment of release, however, is still the prerogative of the Executive Branch. The data compiled by Power360 show that in recent years the government favors allied parties when it comes to reserving resources.

In early 2022, the PL (former President Bolsonaro’s party) and the PP took advantage. In 2023, PSD and PT had more resources.

Even with more resources, however, PSD and PT congressmen also had less resources released than in the same period of 2022.

Lula x Bolsonaro

O release record of amendments in 1 day in this government was during the negotiations for the approval of the MP (Provisional Measure) of the Esplanade, when he pledged BRL 1.7 billion hours before the vote. The value corresponds to 35% of everything committed so far.

the previous record had been on May 23. On that date, R$ 1.1 billion was committed on the eve of approval of the fiscal framework in the Chamber.

The Esplanada MP was the measure that brought the most approval difficulties so far. It passed through the Chamber and the Senate within the limit of the validity period of the MP and had its content changed and with the emptying of competences of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples.

O Power360 found that the delay in releasing amendments and appointments is one of the reasons for the deputies’ dissatisfaction. Leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PR) stated that the friction with the government is related to the lack of “predictability and speed” in negotiations with the Executive.

Bolsonaro also faced important votes from January to May 2022, when he started to approve a kindness pack which released around R$200 billion on the eve of the elections.

Among the measures approved during this period were:

Brazil aid – the Chamber approved, in May 2022, the measure that extraordinarily increased the benefit for families that were already part of the program. The minimum amount increased to R$ 400 per month. In July, it was expanded to a minimum of R$600 with the approval of the PEC das Bondades ;

national ICMS – proposal that unified and standardized the ICMS about fuels. The text also zeroed PIS/Cofins rates on diesel, biodiesel, cooking gas and aviation kerosene until the end of 2022. The measure was a government request. The project also excludes this loss of income from the restrictions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

By the end of the 1st half of 2022, the Planalto Palace has decided to increase the frequency of the gas aidknown as gas voucher, and distribute a voucher to truck drivers instead of changing the State Law by Provisional Measure. In addition, it increased the value of the Brazil Aid from R$ 400 to R$ 600.

The benefits, approved less than 3 months before the election, which took place on October 2, were valid until the end of the year.