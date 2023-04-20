The main national security adviser to the President of Brazil, General Marcos Gonçalves Dias, resigned this Wednesday in what is the first loss of the Cabinet of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva since he took power in January. The abrupt departure of the only soldier with the rank of minister is due to the scandal that has unleashed the dissemination of some images recorded during the coup assault carried out by thousands of Bolsonaristas. The video, taken in the Planalto palace, seat of the Presidency, shows General Dias moving among the invaders without making any move to stop or evict them while several subordinates offer them water and are cordial to the vandals who had just entered by force. and they were smashing the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Lula faces this new crisis when the previous one is still fresh (the anger in the West over his position on the war in Ukraine) and on the eve of his trip to Portugal, to commemorate the anniversary of the carnation revolution that put an end to the dictatorship , and his visit to Spain.

The resigned general has tried to defend himself after presenting his resignation as Minister of the Cabinet of Institutional Security of Brazil with the argument of avoiding further wear and tear on the Government. President Lula has immediately accepted the resignation of the general who held the same position in his two previous terms. Dias has given an interview to defend his work on that day, that he managed to keep the presidential office safe from Bolsonaro’s anger, and has disassociated himself from his subordinates. He has explained that they were dismissed shortly after. Some are among the 81 soldiers questioned by the coup attempt, as explained by the Executive in a note.

The Government has stressed that “there will be no impunity” for those involved in the attack on Brazilian democracy and has recalled that the “Government had just taken office (a week before), so there were still many teams from the previous Administration (the of Jair Bolsonaro, from the extreme right), even in the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), who were dismissed in the days after the episode”.

On the day of the attack, the government was completing its first week in office. It was a very turbulent start. When he was completing his second week as president, Lula dismissed the head of the Army for lack of confidence. Since then he has insisted that the police and justice be the ones to deal with undemocratic acts on that Sunday.

The images, revealed by CNN Brazil, are part of the hundreds of hours recorded by the security cameras of the buildings attacked on January 8, the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. Sources close to the Brazilian president have told Reuters that there is no doubt that the general did not support or facilitate the assault by the Bolsonaro mob.

For the Bolsonaro opposition, the images show that there was complicity within the government and they hope that they will reinforce their demands that a parliamentary commission be created to thoroughly investigate the assault. Given the effective disinformation machinery that Bolsonarism manages, the Government considers that a commission would do more harm than good right now. Since the day after the violent assault, conspiracy theories have been circulating among the followers of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, of the extreme right, blaming alleged leftist infiltrators for the assault. There is not a single piece of evidence to support it.

More than 1,500 people were detained in the buildings of the Three Powers square in Brasilia and hundreds are still in prison. The Supreme Court began this week to analyze the cases of the first hundred suspects to formalize the accusations against them.

Since Lula won the elections by the bare minimum, it was clear from then on that his mandate would not be easy. The closest victory in history is joined by an outgoing president who eroded the institutional machinery for four years and launched a discourse delegitimizing the electoral result that paved the way for the coup assault. The Supreme Court is investigating the former president for encouraging the violent invasion and has ordered police questioning him. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s last Justice Minister has been imprisoned for more than three months for his alleged complicity in anti-democratic attacks.

This complex panorama for Lula has been aggravated by the difficulties he has faced up to now to form a parliamentary majority that will allow him to carry out his proposals. General Dias is not the prime minister involved in a great controversy, but in the previous cases the Brazilian president resisted the calls to dismiss them because they affected representatives of parties that are essential partners. The Tourism Minister was accused of dangerous closeness to the so-called Rio de Janeiro militias, paramilitary criminal groups, and the Communications Minister, of corruption.

