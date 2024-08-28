Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/28/2024 – 8:38

The climate crisis demands a new environmental policy from the Brazilian government, which is slow to act and still needs to address the legacy of impunity for environmental crimes left by Bolsonaro. Fires are burning everywhere in Brazil: in the Amazon, in the Pantanal, in São Paulo. Giant clouds of smoke are covering the sky in Brasília, São Paulo and in the interior of the country.

The climate crisis is hitting the country hard, with droughts that will surpass those of 2023. And with fires that are breaking records: 107 thousand outbreaks were registered from January to August 25 – an increase of 75% compared to the same period the previous year.

There are reports of arson attacks by farmers and organized crime. In the interior of São Paulo, there even seems to have been a “day of fire”, similar to what occurred in August 2019 in Pará.

And this is what President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January 2023 with the promise of reversing the little importance given by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, to climate protection.

However, although the climate crisis, with record droughts, had already been announced since 2023, the government reacted too late in 2024. The very little rainfall, especially in the Amazon in April and May of this year, should have set off the alarm. But that did not happen.

The government – ​​or rather, Environment Minister Marina Silva and President Lula – are now blaming arsonists for the fires. According to the minister, it cannot be a coincidence that a wave of fires has been recorded in several places in the space of a few days: a new “fire day”, as in 2019, when landowners conspired to send a political signal through coordinated fires.

Lula, who has always held Bolsonaro personally responsible for the environmental destruction caused by deforestation and fires, is now also blaming climate change and saying that it is one of the causes of the fires. He is right, of course. Lula calls for climate change to be fought with “intelligence” and “investment,” that is, for the rich Global North to fund forest protection in the poor Global South. However, the signs that this is not happening are clear.

Bet on fossil fuels

And Lula, despite his environmental rhetoric, continues to bet on fossil fuels. He wants to increase oil production, including in the Amazon estuary. Having promised to protect the Amazon and its inhabitants, especially indigenous people, Lula is now racking up record after record of fires.

It is true that between 2005 and 2012, and with the great help of Marina Silva, he had managed to significantly reduce deforestation in the Amazon. However, the old recipes of those days no longer work. Firstly, because the environmental authorities, especially Ibama, lack personnel. Lula has still not managed to reverse the dismantling that Bolsonaro imposed on the Brazilian environmental authority.

Furthermore, environmental fines no longer have much effect. Bolsonaro’s four years in office have left a legacy of disrespect for authorities. Landowners, illegal miners and timber traders feel free to break the law. They know that impunity is a given.

In the interior of São Paulo, many fires may have been started by organized crime, or more precisely by the “fuel mafia.” Brazil is experiencing a Mexicanization of everyday life, a loss of authority by the state, for which Bolsonaro, with his anti-institutional rhetoric, is also to blame.

Added to this is the rapidly worsening global climate crisis, which sometimes manifests itself in massive floods, as in southern Brazil this year, other times in extremely hot weather, as this winter, or in strong winds like those now fueling the fires. In Lula’s first term, when he made that astonishing turnaround in environmental policy, there was nothing like this.

Experts believe that Brazil’s path forward involves offsetting CO2 emissions, or carbon credits. This could raise up to R$26 billion, which could be channeled into sustainable development in the Amazon. The Ministry of the Environment in Brasília is already working on a bill. One thing is certain: with more than 25 million people living in the Amazon region and wanting to progress economically, something needs to be done, and urgently.

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, asked the Lula government not to adopt a punitive mentality: this is not the way to combat fires and deforestation. The region needs an economic model that includes land regularization and financing for small farmers. “We are completely against illegal actions, but we need to present alternatives for the survival of the people of the Amazon,” said the governor. “Otherwise, every year we will literally just be putting out fires.”

—

Thomas Milz left his Protestant parents’ home almost 20 years ago and moved to the most Catholic country in the world. He has a master’s degree in political science and Latin American history and has worked as a journalist and photographer for 15 years for media outlets such as the KNA news agency and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper. He is the father of a daughter born in 2012 in Salvador. After a decade in São Paulo, he has lived in Rio de Janeiro for four years.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.