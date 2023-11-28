With 142 days, André Mendonça, Bolsonaro’s nominee, was the one who waited the longest for the senators’ analysis; Flávio Dino will be questioned on December 13th

The President’s nominees Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) tend to wait less for hearings in the Senate. According to a survey carried out by Power360the 10 ministers appointed by the PT member in his 3 governments waited, on average, 12 days for their names to be approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Upper House.

Considering all nominations to the Supreme Court since redemocratization, the average wait is 19 days. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had the highest average, with 81 days. The result was driven by André Mendonça’s record, who waited 142 days. Dilma Rousseff (PT) had the 2nd highest average, with 26 days. The smallest was from Itamar Franco, aged 1 day.

Among the current ministers, only Edson Fachin –appointed by Dilma in 2015– and Mendonça waited more than 30 days for the hearing. Three ministers were questioned on the same day that their appointments were made official:

Celso de Mello – nominated by José Sarney in 1989;

nominated by José Sarney in 1989; Menezes Right – appointed by Lula in 2007;

appointed by Lula in 2007; Maurício Corrêa – nominated by Itamar Franco in 1994.

Lula appointed on Monday (Nov 27) the current Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, to fill the vacancy left by Rosa Weber on the Supreme Court. Despite the record delay of 58 days for the nomination, the hearing will be held on December 13, 16 days after her name for the position is made official. The date was set by the president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Senate, David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

The short time is also strategic. The government began building Dino’s approval even before making the appointment official. Lula spoke with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and with Alcolumbre last week to pave the way for approval in the CCJ.

Planalto also wants to prevent the politicization of Dino’s appointment to the Supreme Court. The current Minister of Justice has been one of the most vocal members of the government in confronting the opposition and considered an ally who will be loyal to Lula in the STF.

Dino Saturday

Born in São Luís (MA), Dino will be able to stay at the Court until April 30, 2043, when he will turn 75 and will have to retire compulsorily. In other words, he will be able to serve in the STF for the next 20 years.

The Minister of Justice is Lula’s 2nd appointment in this term. His first nomination was Cristiano Zanin, his lawyer in the Lava Jato operation processes. Zanin’s nomination was easily approved in the Senate, where it passed with 58 votes in favor and 18 against.

Dino shouldn’t have any major difficulties in being approved as a minister of the Court. O Power360 found that the search for votes began last week and that the government has already listed PL and Novo, who must vote 100% against the nomination, and senators from other parties more aligned with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the coming days, Dino should visit the senators’ offices.

Despite his optimism, the minister is criticized for his actions during the extremist acts of January 8th. During the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate those involved in the acts, he was accused by the opposition of having “wiped out” images from security cameras on the date of the episode.

In his defense, Dino said that only the images that were considered important by the PF (Federal Police) were preserved. The others, which would not be useful for the police investigation into extremist acts, were excluded, following common procedure.

On November 13, the opposition called for Dino’s removal from office. The request came after the news that Luciane Barbosa Farias, wife of the leader of the CV (Comando Vermelho), participated in meetings at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Luciane is the wife of Clemilson dos Santos, nicknamed Tio Scrooge. She met with 2 secretaries of the ministry in 2023, at the ministry’s premises.

PGR: 2nd longest wait

In the case of the nominee to head the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, the waiting time for the hearing will be the 2nd longest since redemocratization: 16 days. The record was held by Augusto Aras, who waited 20 days. Gonet will also have his name analyzed on December 13th.

The new Attorney General of the Republic will take the place left by Augusto Aras in September this year. Lula’s choice led 62 daysthe longest period since redemocratization.

The new PGR is 62 years old and has a doctorate in law, State and Constitution from UnB (University of Brasília) and a master’s degree in human rights from the University of Essex, in England.

He is the founder, together with minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law, currently IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), in Brasília.

He currently holds the position of interim electoral attorney general, but has also served as deputy electoral attorney general and deputy attorney general of the Republic.