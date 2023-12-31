Economists Paulo Picchetti and Rodrigo Teixeira will remain on the board of directors of the monetary authority until December 31, 2027

Economists Paulo Picchetti and Rodrigo Teixeira take office on Tuesday (2 January 2024) as directors of the BC (Central Bank). The 2 names become part of the authority after approval in the Senate, on December 12th.

Picchetti and Teixeira will remain on the BC board until December 31, 2027, but can be reappointed for another 4 years. The duo was nominated by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The initial expectation was that Rodrigo Teixeira would replace Maurício Moura in the Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision department, but the economist will go to Administration. Current director of the area, Carolina Barros will move to the Relationship sector.

The BC states that the change was “promoted in full accordance and with the unanimous agreement of the entire collegiate board”. It further says that “complies with the provisions of the Internal Regulations of the BC”.

Paulo Picchetti, in turn, replaces Fernanda Guardado in the International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management directorate. Moura and Guardado's terms at the municipality end on December 31, 2023.

In addition to Paulo Picchetti and Rodrigo Teixeira, Lula was responsible for appointing Gabriel Galípolo (Monetary Policy) and Ailton Aquino (Inspection).

Read too: