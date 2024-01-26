Industry is still trying to understand details about investments of R$ 300 billion planned for application by 2026

The industrial sector is still looking for details on how the R$300 billion investments announced on Monday (22 January 2024) by the president's government will be channeled Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). After the euphoria, part of the industry is in doubt about the proposal, which establishes that the amount must be applied until 2026.

There is a feeling that resources are an important starting point for the resumption of an industrial policy in the country, but that it is necessary to implement consistent measures, as found by the Power360. The “New Industry Brazil”, as the proposal is called, was one of the topics discussed between the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes, this Friday (January 26, 2024).

The 2 met at the ministry office in São Paulo (SP). The meeting also included the participation of the vice-president of the Global Council of SheinMarcelo Claure.

On April 20, the Chinese retailer announced an agreement with Coteminas (Companhia de Tecidos Norte de Minas), a company that belongs to Josué Gomes. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 62 kB).

Farm in the background

The Ministry of Finance, however, was not in charge of implementing the proposal. Haddad was not even present at the launch of “Nova Indústria Brasil”.

The plan was presented by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, and its motto is the return of the State as the main driver of national development. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 20 MB).

The announcement included the effective participation of ministers Rui Costa (Civil House) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation).

The government's new plan for national industry was delivered to President Lula on Monday (22 January), during the meeting of the CNDI (National Council for Industrial Development), held at Palácio do Planalto.

The event call reinforced the Chief Executive's access to content only on the day. Then, the program was announced to the media.

Of the R$300 billion foreseen for the new policy, R$106 billion had already been announced in July 2023, at the 1st CNDI meeting. The plan has actions planned for the next decade, until 2033.

“1st step”

O Ciesp (Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo) assesses that the plan is based “in best international practices”.

In a note released this Friday (January 26), it states that the R$ 300 billion “have the potential to lay the foundations for restarting the development of the sector”.

The entity, however, calls the program “1st step” and says that the measure aims to promote “better conditions of competition”.

“We need to continue in the right direction, so that Brazil can have a consistent, long-term industrial policy, with predictability and legal certainty and without the famous 'pulls'. At the same time, we must act intensively to reduce the infamous 'Brazil Cost' and raise Brazil to a decent level of competitiveness. The country benefits. Therefore, the initiative must be supported”he states.