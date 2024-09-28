Upon his return from the United States, the Brazilian president, Lula da Silva, who has had a notable global role with the annual opening of the work of the UN, will find himself in his country with a new headache: a good part of the billions The real money that the Government offers to the poorest families who cannot afford to eat are spending it on gambling.

It has been a discovery that has alarmed the country since even adolescents from poor families have entered into these bets, hidden from their parents. It is estimated that at least a fifth of the monthly aid that the Government offers ends up absorbed by gambling. In the month of August alone, 21 billion reais were spent on these bets.

As Flávia Oliveira writes in her newspaper column Or Globe: “The epidemic of poor people’s gambling is very serious because it threatens financial health as well as physical and emotional health.” For Lula, the concern is greater given that the Bolsa Familia program, monthly financial aid to the millions of poor people, was created by him in his previous governments and meant the escape from the hell of hunger for millions of people.

And the fight against hunger in the world has been precisely one of the flags defended by Lula at the UN. A fight that Lula has taken as his own not only in Brazil but in the world, remembering that as a child he felt the tears of hunger in his flesh when his family had to emigrate from the poverty of the north of the country to the rich São Paulo in search of work. and food.

The Lula Government’s fear is that the discovery that the poorest gamble part of what they receive as government aid to alleviate hunger will end up discrediting one of Brazil’s most important social flags. Thanks to this help, millions of children have been able to escape atavistic malnutrition and return to eating three meals a day, as Lula has always emphasized as an imperative to escape the cursed circle of malnourished childhood.

Upon his return from his political tour, where Lula was criticized for his ambiguity in the face of the drama experienced by Venezuela, he will have to address the unexpected problem of social aid to the neediest spent on gambling. It will not be easy for him to combat this new plague since he faces the interests of the large banks and financial companies that profit from these games of chance.

The most likely thing is that the issue will have to be studied and discussed by Congress, where Lula’s center-left government does not have a majority and struggles to get its legislative proposals approved, often at the expense of of accepting the commitment of the votes of Bolsonaro parties that end up taking their toll.

The sad discovery that a good part of the billions of reais allocated by the Government in aid to the poorest goes to waste could aggravate the criticism of the far-right liberal opposition that criticizes the progressive Lula for feeding, with his social aid , a certain inertia in the search for a job, living behind the Government’s back.