President-elect avoids giving signals about who will be at the 1st echelon of his government, and names circulate in profusion

There are at least 7 candidates to occupy the Ministry of Health in the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), which will start on January 1, 2023.

O Power 360 found with sources linked to the president-elect and to the Health area. Here are the names that circulate:

Alexandre Padilha 51, congressperson (PT-SP), former Minister of Health. Most quoted to assume a portfolio in the economic area;

51, congressperson (PT-SP), former Minister of Health. Most quoted to assume a portfolio in the economic area; Arthur Chioro 58, researcher and former Minister of Health;

58, researcher and former Minister of Health; David Uip , 70, former São Paulo State Secretary of Health. He worked with the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB);

, 70, former São Paulo State Secretary of Health. He worked with the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB); Humberto Costa 65, senator (PT-PE) and former Minister of Health;

65, senator (PT-PE) and former Minister of Health; Jose Gomes Temporão 71, former Minister of Health;

71, former Minister of Health; Ludhmila Hajjar 45, cardiologist who is upset with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the pandemic. It has support in the STF (Gilmar Mendes) and in Congress (Arthur Lira);

45, cardiologist who is with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the pandemic. It has support in the STF (Gilmar Mendes) and in Congress (Arthur Lira); Margareth Dalcolmo68, a researcher who gained notoriety in the pandemic.

There are among the aforementioned politicians who have already occupied the Ministry of Health in PT governments. Lula, however, has indicated to allies that he will give preference to new cadres in the Esplanada dos Ministérios lineup.

The assessment around the president-elect is that he has about 2 months to assemble his team of ministers and should use most of this time. In addition, the deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, should participate in the process.

Lula has been pressured to announce, mainly, the names of those who will be responsible for the economic area in his new government.

