Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 17:51

At least seven ministers from the Lula government used their personal profiles on the social network X (formerly Twitter) to repudiate the military dictatorship (1964 – 1985) and pay homage to the people who died during this period. This Sunday, March 31st, marks 60 years since the military coup.

The low number of demonstrations by ministers – the government has 38 portfolios – aligns with the stance adopted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT member hoped that both active military personnel and their civilian assistants would stop talking about the military coup so as not to further inflame tensions between the government and the Armed Forces.

Under pressure from supporters, the president disallowed government actions that commemorate the date to avoid friction with the Forces. The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, was one of the main defenders of public events rejecting the military dictatorship. The ministry had scheduled an event for April 1st, but, at Lula's request, it canceled the event.

Almeida published a text on his profile, on the social network X, in which he explained “why never dictatorship again”. The minister listed six reasons, among them, “because we want an institutionally and culturally democratic country”, “because we want a country in which truth and justice prevail over lies and violence” and “because we want a country free from torture and of authoritarianism.”

“It is necessary to have hatred and disgust towards the dictatorship, as Ulisses Guimarães said”, wrote the minister. The folder profile did not manifest itself in X.

Also in his personal profile, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, recalled and repudiated the military dictatorship, “so that it never happens again”. “The stain left by all the pain caused will never be erased. Long live democracy, which has inestimable value for us,” he wrote.

The chief minister of the Attorney General's Office (AGU), Jorge Messias, cited former president Dilma Rousseff – the PT member was tortured in 1970, when she was arrested during the military dictatorship. Messias is a prosecutor at the National Treasury and worked in the Dilma government. Democracy always!!!”, he stated. “My tribute on this date is in the person of a woman who dedicated her life to the defense of Democracy, Dilma. May the Light of Democracy prevail, always. This is the cause that moves us.”

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, paid tribute “to all who lost their lives and freedom, due to the rupture of democracy on March 31, 1964, which led the country into a period of darkness”. Teixeira celebrated “Rubens Paiva, Wladimir Herzog and Manoel Fiel Filho, who fought for democracy in Brazil”.

Head of the government's Communications Secretariat, minister Paulo Pimenta noted that “defending democracy is a challenge that is renewed every day”. “Dictatorship Never Again!!”, he noted.

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, paid tribute to “all the people arrested, tortured or whose children disappeared and died during the military dictatorship”. “May the coup installed exactly 60 years ago never happen again and never be forgotten”, she noted.

At X, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, stated that “the dictatorship promoted a genocide of our people and also of our culture”. According to Guajajara, it is necessary to “reflect on a process of reparation for the State also in relation to what happened against our people during this period”. “Through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, we have already promoted spaces to think about a National Indigenous Truth Commission,” she said. “This is a necessary debate for society as a whole. We will only move forward by strengthening democracy and justice.”

In 1995, during Fernando Henrique Cardoso's first term, the then government installed the Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances (CEMDP). The group, created with the aim of recognizing people killed or missing during the dictatorship and dealing with compensation requests from family members, was extinguished at the end of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, when there were 15 days left for the former president to leave the Palácio do Highland.

As Coluna do Estadão showed, Lula will be increasingly pressured by the PT to recreate the Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances. Human rights organizations find it unacceptable that the resumption of the work of the commission, responsible for locating the remains of victims of the military dictatorship, does not get off the ground. The draft decree reactivating the group rested for a year in the Civil House, but on the 13th the process returned to the Ministry of Justice.