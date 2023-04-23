In a nod to evangelicals, Geraldo Alckmin spoke of “a moment of dialogue and respect”

ministers of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) shared space on Friday (21.Apr.2023) with Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) at the evangelical event Conamad (National Convention of the Assemblies of God Madureira). The congresswoman is a supporter and former minister of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On social networks, the interim President of the Republic –Lula makes a trip to Portugal– and the Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, tagged Damares’ profile by posting photos of her there. She sat next to the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union).

“The event brought together 8,000 senior pastors, representing 36,000 churches across the country, in a moment of dialogue and respect, in which we shared our hopes for a fairer and more prosperous Brazil”wrote Alckmin in his profile on Instagram. The speech represents a nod to the evangelical public.

From the dome of Lulaministers Wellington Dias (Social Development) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) were present. They were invited, according to the vice-president, by the federal deputy Cezinha da Madureira (PSDB-SP).

Damares spoke to Power360 on the participation of ministers: “It is common, it is natural, that in these major national events, religious denominations invite the authorities to participate, to give prestige and even to pray for them”. According to her, prayer comes from a biblical teaching.



Playback/Instagram Alckmin (standing with microphone) spoke at Conamad; in the right corner of the image, seated, Senator Damares Alves and the Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado



Disclosure Damares (left) and Caiado (right) at the event

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) André Mendonça, appointed by Bolsonaro in 2021, also participated in the event on Thursday (April 20). According to Conamad, the magistrate he said what “the church does not win because we have powerful people in front of it, the church wins because Jesus Christ is its commander”.



Playback/Instagram André Mendonça (standing with microphone) at Conamad

The event was held in Brasilia (DF). The headquarters was the Catedral da Baleia, located in Asa Sul. The meeting started on Wednesday (April 19) and ends on Saturday (April 22). The organizer of the event is Pastor Samuel Ferreira. At the time of the election race, he was a supporter of Bolsonaro.

LULA AND EVANGELICALS

With 4 months of government in hand, the support of the evangelical community for Lula is still not so expressive. According to the latest PoderData survey, released on April 5, only 31% of evangelicals approve of the current administration. Disapproval is 60%.

When looking at the stratification of Catholics, the numbers are practically inverted: approval is at 58% and disapproval at 31%.

For only 27% of evangelicals, Lula’s government is better than Bolsonaro’s. Those who consider it worse add up to 53%. Same, 15%.

Since deciding to run for Planalto again in 2022, the president has had to make several nods to evangelicals. One of the most symbolic was sending a letter to the group on October 19, about two weeks before the 2nd round. The numbers of PowerDate show that the president still has a long way to go if he really wants to captivate this class, faithful to his predecessor in office.

The search PowerDate was held from April 2 to 4, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 233 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.