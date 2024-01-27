At an MST event, Luiz Marinho (Labor) speaks of “persecution” of the former president of the PT, who suggested a boycott of Jewish businesses

Government ministers of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) came out in defense of the former president of the PT (Workers' Party) José Genoino after the former deputy suggested a boycott of Jewish businesses. The statements were made this Saturday (January 27, 2024) during an event at the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) in São Paulo.

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhostated in his speech that he would like to provide “tribute and solidarity” Genoino and Breno Altman for the “persecution” that, according to the minister, the two suffer for defending “the just cause” of the Palestinian people. Afterwards, she asked them to applaud.

Altman is the founder of the site Opera Mundi and target of action in TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) which requests the removal of content critical of Israel from the journalist's social networks.

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, also mentioned in his speech the cases involving Genoino and Altman. He sympathized with both and said he wanted “add to peace in the Middle East”in reference to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“[Genoino e Breno Altman] they are being victims of an attack due to their defense of the Palestinian people and the protest they made in relation to the genocide that is taking place. That doesn't concern humanity and our times. That is cruel and we will protest against that cruelty in any way possible.”he stated.

The minister also spoke about agrarian reform, a central issue for the MST. “We are going to touch on all these pillars of Brazil’s historical difficulties. We are already prepared to trigger this agrarian reform process”, he stated. Teixeira said he was in a hurry to put the land restructuring policy into practice.

40 YEARS OF THE MST

They were present at the eventheld to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the MST, the ministers:

Paulo Teixeira – Agrarian Development and Agriculture;

Luiz Marinho – Work and Employment;

Silvio Almeida – Human Rights and Citizenship; It is

Márcio Macêdo – General Secretariat of the Republic.

Other politicians were also present at the celebration, such as state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP), the federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) and the former chief minister of the Civil House José Dirceu. Lula did not go to the event.

The MST was founded in January 1984, at the movement's 1st National Meeting, in Cascavel (PR). The movement's act was held at Escola Nacional Florestan Fernandes, in Guararema (SP).

GENOINO SPEAKS ABOUT BOYCOTTING JEWS

José Genoino, former deputy and former president of the PT, said he thought “interesting” a boycott “for political reasons that harm economic interests” The “determined” Jewish companies. The statement was given on January 20 in interview The DCM (Diário do Centro do Mundo) TVleft-wing Brazilian political digital newspaper.

“This idea of ​​rejection, this idea of ​​boycotting for political reasons that harm economic interests is an interesting way. There is even this boycott in relation to certain Jewish companies. There are, for example, boycotts of companies linked to the State of Israel. In fact, I think that Brazil should cut off commercial relations in the area of ​​security and defense with the state of Israel”, said Genoino.

The former PT president's speech caused Israeli entities to express their condemnation.

In a note, the Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) said that Genoino's statement is “anti-Semitic”. Already the Fisesp (Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo) stated that the statements “Flirt with Nazism and racism”.