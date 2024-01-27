Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 18:57

Two ministers of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva came out in defense of former federal deputy José Genoino at an event of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), this Saturday, the 27th, after the former PT president stated that he finds it interesting the “idea of ​​boycotting” “certain Jewish companies” and “companies linked to the State of Israel”. Genoino's statements were classified as “anti-Semitic” by the Brazilian Israeli Confederation (Conib).

The first to show support for Genoino was Luiz Marinho, Minister of Labor, who said he saw “persecution” for “defending the just cause of the Palestinian people”. Afterwards, the former mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, on ABC Paulista, asked them to applaud Genoino, which was done. At that moment, the former PT president stood up from his chair and thanked him with a raised fist.

Near the end of the MST's 40th anniversary event, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, also spoke out in favor of Genoino. “I want to take advantage of the moment to join the effort for peace in the Middle East. For an end to the war against the Palestinian people. I sympathize with Breno Altman (journalist) and Genoino who are being victims of attacks due to the defense they made for the Palestinian people. That is cruel and we will protest against that cruelty in any way possible,” he said.

Genoino retired from public life after being sentenced to four years and eight months for active corruption in the process that became popularly known as “mensalão”. He always denied the crime. In 2015, the sentence was extinguished by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after the pardon granted by then president Dilma Rousseff.

Genoino's recent statements about boycotting Jewish businesses took place on a live broadcast. At the time, the debate was about stopping buying from Magazine Luiza in light of businesswoman Luiza Trajano's support for a petition asking President Lula to stop supporting South Africa's action against Israel for genocide.

Conib filed a criminal complaint against Genoino with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). An investigation may be opened to investigate the case. Opponents also filed representations against the former PT president. State deputy Guto Zacarias (União-SP) presented a criminal report to the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP).