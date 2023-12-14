Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 21:31

This Thursday, the 14th, the National Congress overturned President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) veto of the bill that established the thesis of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. It came from Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of the federal government, one of the votes responsible for blocking the PT member's decision. He was temporarily dismissed from his position in the Executive on Tuesday, 12th, to support the nomination of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the Chamber of Deputies, the score was 321 to 137 for the rejection of the veto of the time frame. In the Senate, 53 senators voted to overturn the veto and 19 to maintain it. The excerpt establishes the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, October 5, 1988, as the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

In addition to Fávaro, Lula dismissed three other ministers with a mandate in the Senate so that they could support Dino's nomination, they were: Camilo Santana (Education), Renan Filho (Transport) and Wellington Dias (Social Development). In addition to the Minister of Agriculture, only Renan Filho still remains in the House. The head of Transport followed the government's guidance and voted in favor of maintaining the presidential veto.

O Estadão He contacted the Minister of Agriculture, but had not yet received a response until the publication of this text.