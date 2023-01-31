Juscelino Filho allocated part of the resource to his sister’s city hall, which hired a businessman arrested for corruption

The Minister of Communications of the Government Lula (PT), Juscelino Filhoused R$ 5 million from the rapporteur’s amendments to pave a road in front of his farm, in Vitorino Freire (MA), according to the newspaper The State of São Paulo this Monday (30.jan.2023).

According to Transparency Portal, the former federal deputy sent R$ 7.5 million for paving works in the municipality. However, a mapping carried out by the newspaper indicated that the route of the resource linked to the minister’s acquaintances, among them, his sister, Luanna Rezendemayor of the city where the value of the rapporteur’s amendments was sent.

The company hired by the municipality for the work is a friend of Juscelino Filho, businessman Eduardo José Barros Costa. Codevasf (São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys Development Company) engineer Julimar Alves da Silva Filho was responsible for signing the opinion authorizing the budgeted amount for paving.

Eduardo Costa, known as Eduardo Imperador, was arrested accused of paying bribes to federal officials to obtain works in the city and of being a secret partner of Construservice.

The Codevasf engineer, on the other hand, was removed on suspicion of receiving BRL 250,000 in bribes from Eduardo Imperador.

The Estadão identified BRL 50 million. Of these, the deputy would have dispatched BRL 16 million to Vitorino Freire, where his family has been leading with allies for 50 years.