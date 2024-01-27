Paulo Teixeira made the statement at an MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) event this Saturday (27 January)

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeirasaid this Saturday (27 January 2024) that he is in a hurry to resume agrarian reform.

“Our political time is the time of haste. Our political banner is agrarian reform”declared in a speech at the end of the meeting of the national coordination of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement).

The meeting brought together movement leaders throughout the week at Escola Nacional Florestan Fernandes, in Guararema, in the interior of SP. The space is a training center for the MST, which celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Speaking to a journalist earlier on the same day, landless representatives complained about the little progress in land redistribution during the first year of the president's government. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

The minister stated, however, that he is prepared to overcome obstacles and lead a program that guarantees land for peasant families. “Regarding agrarian reform, we are going to touch on all these pillars of Brazil’s historical difficulties. We are already prepared to trigger this agrarian reform process”he said.

Agrarian conflicts

Violence in the countryside was another issue that Teixeira promised to tackle: “We are mapping all the conflicts in the countryside and we are going to denounce this militia that is being formed in Brazil and that killed an indigenous woman in the south of Bahia this week. We will not admit that indigenous movements, quilombola movements and agrarian reform movements suffer violence.”

Last Sunday (Jan 21), a Pataxó hã-hã-hãe community was attacked by a group of men who tried to forcibly retake a farm occupied by the indigenous people and claimed as traditional territory. According to the Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) the attack, which resulted in the death of a woman, was planned by a group calling itself “Invasion Zero”.

Also participating in the event were the ministers of Human Rights and Citizenship of Brazil, Silvio Almeida; of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho; and the Government Secretariat, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo.

With information from Brazil Agency.