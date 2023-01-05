This Wednesday, the 4th, the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil), stated that she has been suffering persecution. “The enemies want to burn me, but they won’t succeed”, she would have said in a WhatsApp conversation, shown by a photographer for the newspaper. State of S. Paulo. The statement by the former deputy from Rio de Janeiro comes from the case published in the first week of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): known as Daniela do Waguinho, the minister was involved with Juracy Alves Prudêncio, a militiaman arrested in 2009.

What was shown so far was an image of Daniela do Waguinho, as the minister is known, alongside Juracy in 2018, at a political campaign event. Daniela’s husband, Wagner dos Santos Carneiro, known as Waguinho, was mayor of Belford Roxo, where Juracy was appointed Director of the Urban Order Department.

In the conversations found by Estadão, Daniela states that she was uncomfortable and that “it is up to the police and the Justice to investigate and judge cases that are the responsibility of the police and the Justice”.

“Uncomfortable today. Whispering journalists”, wrote Daniela to her chief of staff in the Chamber and future executive secretary of the ministry, identified as Bento. “Maybe it’s because you’re already impressed. Then things get more glaring for you,” he replied. The minister, then, minimized the emotional shock. “I am not dramatic. It will not prosper. Jobs will drown out the bad news.”

association with ash

In addition to imprisonment for criminal association and homicide, for which he paid a sentence of 26 years in a semi-open regime, Juracy was cited in the CPI of the Militias, chaired by then-deputy Marcelo Freixo in 2008 in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro.

for the newspaper The globeFreixo, newly affiliated to the Workers’ Party, said that the relationship with Daniela is recent and focused on dialogue.

“I think it’s up to her to talk about it. My relationship with her is very recent, but very good and with a lot of dialogue. It doesn’t change anything and from what I read from the defense, this had more to do with the city hall (of Belford Roxo) than with her”. Freixo must work alongside Daniela, since he was sworn in as president of Embratur, an agency linked to Tourism.

secret budget

Another controversy about Daniela was shown by the portal R7. She was one of the parliamentarians who used resources from Jair Bolsonaro’s Secret Budget between 2020 and 2022: R$ 73.7 million, part of which was destined for Belford Roxo, a city commanded by Waguinho, husband of the minister and state president of União Brasil in the Rio de Janeiro.

The rapporteur’s well-known amendments, approved by Bolsonaro, have been the target of criticism by Lula since the political campaign.

What does the government say?

Members of Lula’s team spoke about Daniela’s case. In general, everyone attributes the fact to the investigation of Justice, but that there is not enough evidence so far.

Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House:

“So far, there is no other repercussion, no concrete materiality about anything that creates any kind of discomfort so far. If new things come up, that’s another story. But so far there is nothing that causes any kind of discomfort, no”, said Costa, in Planalto.

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice:

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, minimized the situation of the relationship between a minister of the federal government and a member of criminal activity.

“As a matter of fact, politicians and politicians in Brazil, especially during elections, and today, in these cell phone days, have photos with everyone. The fact that you have a photo with A, B or C does not mean you have a connection with the possibly illegal activities of those same people. I think it is possible, that the press itself needs to clarify this better. But, so far, from what I’ve seen from your question, if it’s a photo, you can’t play by photo”, exemplified Minister Flávio Dino when explaining the case to the Folha de S. Paulo.

Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Foreign Affairs:

“Everything that has appeared so far, in my opinion, does not discredit the great deputy who is deputy Daniela do Waguinho, who was the most voted deputy in Rio de Janeiro. That in her initial speech, I was together in the invitation to the Ministry of Tourism, it showed a great desire to do a great job for Brazil ”, said Padilha in an interview with GloboNews.

Most voted deputy in 2022

Daniela was the most voted deputy in 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, after campaigning for re-election in office. Married to Waguinho, she is a pedagogue and affiliated with União Brasil. She joined politics in 2003, having already worked for legends such as PSC, PRTB and MDB.

In 2017, the minister assumed the Secretary of Social Assistance and Citizenship of Belford Roxo in Waguinho’s first term.