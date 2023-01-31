President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met this Monday (31) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Brasília. The visit takes place in the context of a short tour by the social democrat Scholz through South America, also passing through Chile and Argentina. Among the agenda of the conversations, three themes stand out. Environment, the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur and the war in Ukraine. All of them walked in accordance with what was expected from the Lula government, for good and for bad.

At the beginning of the year, we made some comments about what could be expected from the foreign policy of the Lula 3 government here in our space, and the columnist also published comments on social networks after the second round of the presidential elections. At that time, we commented that Brazil would resume cooperation on international environmental guidelines. Well, during the visit, Scholz announced around two hundred million euros for the Amazon Fund.

This cooperation was already signaled during Lula’s inauguration, which was attended by the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Even with these initiatives and the appointment of Marina Silva as Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, one should not expect too much idealism. For example, the Lula governments were staunch defenders of the Principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility, which places different weights on the environmental responsibilities of rich countries.

What the Lula government knows is that, currently, predatory actions on the environment generate more negative consequences than possible benefits, especially in the international scenario. It is more pragmatic to use the Brazilian environmental heritage as a foreign policy tool and to attract investment, in accordance with a 21st century economy, far from the model of the Second Industrial Revolution of mere exploitation of natural resources. The standing forest can be worth more than mere wood.

Trade agreement

As for relations with Europe, on the occasion we commented that Lula had said he wanted to resume negotiations on the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement. The deal was rejected by European parliaments on environmental grounds; some of them just speeches to disguise protectionist agendas, it should be noted. The point is that the agreement also displeases sectors of the new government. Not surprisingly, Lula said “we are going to work very hard to bring this agreement to fruition, but something needs to change”.

The agreement also displeases the Fernández government in Argentina. The fact is that Lula’s position is nothing new, at least not for our readers. The president also stated that he intends to close the deal in the first half of 2023, an optimistic target, to say the least. There is also wordplay. Concluding an agreement does not necessarily mean its entry into force, as it would need to be approved by all parliaments involved.

There are practically three dozen legislative houses, including some with a very complicated configuration, such as the French and Argentine ones. This would hardly happen in such a tight time frame as a few months. Finally, the question of the war in Ukraine. When Lula was elected, we commented that one should not expect major shifts from the Brazilian government, which needs to balance its economic interests, its political relations and the defense of multilateral principles.

When talking about “economic interests”, read Russian fertilizers, which supply about a fifth of the inputs consumed in Brazil, essential for Brazilian agricultural production. In other words, although a conciliatory tone and a more pro-Ukrainian stance can be expected in multilateral forums, in bilateral relations everything should remain as it is. For example, the Bolsonaro government sometimes abstained and sometimes voted in favor of Ukraine in the UN General Assembly.

Ammunition

This time, Lula stated that Russia made a mistake in invading Ukraine, but that the preceding crisis would also have Ukrainian participation, evoking the popular saying of “when one doesn’t want to, two don’t fight”. The Brazilian president wanted to soften his previous statements, when he was a candidate, in which he equaled Russia and Ukraine, with broad negative repercussions of what was seen as equating the aggressor and the victim of a military invasion of his territory.

Away from the spotlight, however, the government signed a joint statement with the German delegation that “emphatically condemns Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and annexation of parts of its territory as flagrant violations of international law.” Mainly, Lula claimed to have vetoed the shipment of ammunition from Brazilian Army depots to Ukraine, saying that Brazil is a “country of peace” and that his government wants to create a forum for dialogue to end the conflict.

It is not yet clear which ammunition these would be, since Brazil uses the Leopard 1 tank, the predecessor of the model that Germany will send to the Ukrainians. The cannon of the model used by Brazil has a smaller caliber, with ammunition not being compatible. It could also be ammunition from the anti-aircraft combat vehicle Gepard, successfully used by the Ukrainians against Russian drones. The fact is that Brazil refused to send it, claiming a position of neutrality.

The fact that both Russia and NATO countries are seeking munitions from long-lived partners and Cold War depots shows how draining the current conflict is. We addressed the topic of sending arms to the Ukrainians in the most recent column here in our space. The fact is that one can make a moral judgment about the action of the Brazilian government, of not supporting an invaded country, but international politics, remember, is amoral. It follows concrete and tangible interests, such as economic ones.