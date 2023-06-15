Ministerial meeting was scheduled for 10 am this Thursday (15.jun.2023), but it started around 10:20 am

The President’s Meeting Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with government ministers, scheduled for 10am this Thursday (15.jun.2023), started about 20 minutes late. The meeting is held at the Planalto Palace. The expectation, according to the president, is that it can last up to 6 hours. This is the 3rd general ministerial meeting of the Lula government. The 1st meeting was on January 6, shortly after taking office. The 2nd was on April 10, for the balance of the 100 days of government. Today’s meeting will be marked by the impasse involving the departure of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, from office.