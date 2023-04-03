Former Chief of Staff in the Jair Bolsonaro government and leader of Progressistas, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PI) said that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, does not think about the consequences of what he says and is “out of date” on how to govern the country. Proof of this, according to him, would be the PT’s recent statements about Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR). Last month, the day before the Federal Police revealed that there was a plan to assassinate the parliamentarian from Paraná, Lula said in an interview that all he thought about in prison was harming the former judge.

“You saw that madness he spoke about the Moro issue. Have you ever thought if they kill Moro the next day, what had happened to Brazil? There was a country on the boil, they were going to overthrow Lula. He is not aware of what he is saying”, said Ciro Nogueira. The statements were given to the magazine Crusoe.

The senator stated that Lula “has not improved” in relation to his first terms. According to him, the president looks back on his government, as if the country was still the same. “The Lula of today is a Lula who is still looking at 20 years ago, he hasn’t updated himself. He is a great captain of the Boeing 737, but now it is an A380 (larger aircraft), and he does not know how to pilot the A380, ”he said.

The senator also opined that the PT does not encourage leaders to succeed Lula, which means that there is an “open war” in the government for visibility.

He stated that the current president does not have the profile of boosting other politicians besides himself. Bolsonaro, according to him, was the opposite: he used his platform to elect previously unknown names, such as Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in São Paulo.

The leader of one of the main acronyms of Centrão, the same as Arthur Lira, also commented on the tug of war between the current government and the Central Bank, and stated that attacks on the institution “are not normal”.

He opined that the tension between the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the PT President, Gleisi Hoffmann, on economic issues causes instability in the country. “I’m jealous of Gleisi’s speeches, she opposes Haddad more than I do. She causes more instability to the government than I do.”

Alternatives to Bolsonaro

Ciro Nogueira stated that, if Bolsonaro does not run for president in 2026, the main “plans B” of the right are Tarcísio de Freitas and the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo). He also quoted the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Jr. (PSD) as an option, but ruled out Michelle Bolsonaro. According to him, the former first lady would be a “great vice” or senator.

“I think that Ms. Michele is the only politician in Brazil who can choose to be a senator for 27 states. She can be a great deputy, but she still doesn’t have the skills and experience to be president of the Republic”, he said.