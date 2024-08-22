Doctor Célio, who became known for participating in a protest on Paulista Avenue in February, says he applied at Bolsonaro’s invitation

Look-alike of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Dr. Célio Morais (PL-SP) is a candidate for city councilor in Jaboticabal, in the interior of São Paulo. Despite the similarity with the PT member, he said that he launched his candidacy after an invitation from the former head of the Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The president called me and asked who the right-wing candidates are in our city. I told him and he said, ‘I’m going to support them.’”declared Célio in the recording. The lookalike stated that Bolsonaro has a “very special affection” for him and that goes “to be together” him on this journey. The two will meet this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) during the former president’s visit to the municipality.

On Monday (August 19), Célio shared a video on his Instagram profile showing excerpts from a video call he had with Bolsonaro in which the proposal was allegedly made. conversation took place in March of this year, after the candidate became known for participating in the act of the former president in São Paulo, in February.

Watch (1min52s):

Célio also shared an image published by Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), deputy and son of the former president, who was also present at the event this Wednesday (21 August) in Jaboticabal and wished him success in the election.