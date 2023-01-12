The lawyer of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Cristiano Zanin, was harassed by a Bolsonarist at the Airport of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), this Wednesday (11).

Zanin was in the bathroom when he was filmed and called a “tramp” and “naughty” by a man whose identity has not yet been revealed. He even threatened the lawyer with assault.

this guy thought it was cool to utter curses against Zanin for his work as a lawyer. this affects the entire professional class, and the reaction also needs to come from advocacy through the OAB. that he feels in his skin the importance of the assistance of a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/wMJd1R3L1o — Zolpidem Customer Service (@Guhalves) January 11, 2023

Until the moment of publication of this text, the Order of Lawyers of Brazil has not yet commented on what happened.

