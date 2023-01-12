The lawyer of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Cristiano Zanin, was harassed by a Bolsonarist at the Airport of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), this Wednesday (11).
Zanin was in the bathroom when he was filmed and called a “tramp” and “naughty” by a man whose identity has not yet been revealed. He even threatened the lawyer with assault.
Until the moment of publication of this text, the Order of Lawyers of Brazil has not yet commented on what happened.
