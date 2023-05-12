The indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire crowns Lula da Silva, during the closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Free Land Camp, on April 28. EFE/André Borges

With their feather headdresses and purple rattles, they dance barefoot on the red earth before the whiteness of Oscar Niemeyer’s buildings in Brasilia. These cement monuments, the Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, were erected in 1960; their peoples have been in these lands since time immemorial. They have traveled thousands of kilometers to reach the capital of Brazil, where they camp on the esplanade of the ministries to demand guarantees for indigenous health and education and the official demarcation of their original lands. At the same time, they have fought hard to reach spaces for political representation within their communities. They are women chiefs of the indigenous peoples of Brazil, the most affected by the violence that illegal mining, deforestation and speculation, added to patriarchy, exert on their communities.

The Free Land Camp (ATL), organized by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), is the largest indigenous mobilization in the country that has been repeated annually since 2004 in Brasilia. In this edition, held at the end of April, 7,000 people from 180 of the 305 towns that inhabit the great Amazonian country met. And it is there, in what many now call the “indigenous university” due to the amount of knowledge, contacts and information that is exchanged in a few days, that thousands of women leaders have met in their own spaces to articulate and gain strength together. In fact, one of the mottos of the meeting was “womanizing and indigenizing Brazil”.

“I am in the ATL for the fourth time and every year we have talked about women’s rights, about our right to territory, but this year is very important, because indigenous women are already occupying spaces of power,” says Valdenira Kariany. of the Huni Kuní people, from the State of Acre, on the border with Bolivia. It refers not only to her, who has become the leader of her village, but also to Sonia Guajajara, appointed head of the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, or Joenia Wapixana, who has become the first indigenous person to occupy the presidency of the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (FUNAI), a public body in charge of protecting indigenous communities. “It is marvelous to have these women there, the representation is very important,” says chief Ginjiba of the Tupinambá town of Bahia, with her falcon feather headdress called carcará in their warm lands.

A leader of the Tukano ethnic group from the Amazon makes a public statement declaring a climate emergency for the entire planet and demanding the demarcation of all indigenous lands in Brazil at Campamento Tierra Libre, in Brasilia. Berta Camprubi

For the past five years, FUNAI had been led by allies from agribusiness, a thriving economic sector whose expansion threatens indigenous lands. The return to power of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been received by indigenous peoples with hope after five years of setbacks in rights and freedoms and policies against these groups by former presidents Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro, who promised not to give another centimeter of land to indigenous peoples and he complied.

Hundreds of lands await demarcation

On April 28, coinciding with the last day of the great indigenous mobilization, President Lula appeared before a colorful and euphoric audience to have him in front of them to sign the approval of six indigenous lands. But six are few: the indigenous movement has 680 reserve projects waiting to be approved, and as stated in the letter that the ATL delivered to the progressive president, “without land demarcation, there is no democracy.”

“We have come here to demand the demarcation of our lands, the police have already killed several young people who are fighting for our Pataxò people with total impunity,” says chief Arian of the Curumuxativá territory of the Pataxò indigenous people of Bahia, one of those who still has not achieved the demarcation. “We are surrounded by fazendeiros (Latifundistas) Acistas who have bought land around our village, which they sow with agrochemicals, contaminate our water”, denounces the leader. Taking advantage of the long trip to the capital, his entourage met with different government bodies that have promised to advance in the demarcation procedures, a process that, as the president himself stated in the ATL, by way of excuse, “is long and complex”.

Women of different ethnic groups from the Brazilian Amazon sing a song of gratitude to Mother Earth at the Free Land Camp in the Brazilian capital. One of the slogans of this edition of the mobilization is to “womanize and indigenize” Brazil. Berta Camprubi

Most of the six indigenous lands approved by the Government carry decades of struggle, bureaucracy, visits by technicians and anthropologists, and repeated and expensive trips to Brasilia to achieve this recognition. The Kariri-Xokó Indigenous Land, for example, in the northeastern state of Alagoas, began its process of struggle in 1940 and only 700 hectares of its initial 7,000 have been officially recognized. Another of the finally recognized territories is that of a town that currently has only two living families, the Avá-Canoeiro, from Goiás. Marked by a history of massacres and suicide, this tribe with little contact with Western society, had been waiting since 1996 for recognition of their land. The State has waited until its population is in serious danger of extinction to grant it.

The atmosphere of the meeting between the ministers and the president and the plenary with the representation of 180 towns was festive, but there was no shortage of shouts and songs with demands. Those who have been fighting for their rights for decades remember that, in his last two terms, between 2003 and 2010, Lula had the opportunity to demarcate more land. According to the Missionary Indigenous Council (CIMI), in his eight years at the head of the Brazilian State, Lula demarcated 81 indigenous lands with a total of 14 million hectares, while his predecessor governments, conservatives, approved more than 30 million hectares each.

In fact, in the continuity of the PT in the Government, in the hands of President Dilma Rousseff, the indigenous movement protested repeatedly on the same esplanade of the Brasilia ministries against what they called a “Dilmasacre” for the violence carried out in the territories during the installation of extractivist projects theoretically based on “clean” energy such as the Belo Monte mega-hydroelectric plant.

In the letter now delivered to the president by the indigenous movement, reference is also made to what they call environmental racism: “We are the populations that protect and defend the environment who pay the highest price for the climate crisis,” it reads. in the document. “We decreed a climate emergency in this camp, since we, the indigenous peoples and lands, are the reserve for life on the planet.”

Men from the Fulni-ô people sing as they line up to get the accreditation that allows them to enter the closing ceremony of the Free Land Camp where President Lula da Silva will arrive. After 4 years of Bolsonaro, there is a lot of expectation to receive the president of the Workers’ Party. Berta Camprubi

Today, the 680 indigenous lands inhabited by the communities and already documented by FUNAI, are very slowly going through all the phases of identification, analysis and physical delimitation until they can be officially demarcated. “We should not have any obligation to understand what the Portuguese brought here, the laws, which are also all in their language. What we have come to claim here is something simple, that we do understand, and it is our right to live on our land”, exclaims the chief of the Pataxò people, vehemently. The chief Ginjiba Tupinambá sends one last message: “I have the desire in my heart, as a leader, as a mother, as a grandmother, as a daughter of the land, as heir to the Tupinambá identity that comes to me from my grandparents’ grandparents, from see my land demarcated so that my great-grandchildren can inhabit it more freely.”