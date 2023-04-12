President will spend one in the city; then proceeds to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese officials

The Peace Hotel, where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be staying this Wednesday (12.Apr.2023), in Shanghai, China, placed the Brazilian flag next to the Chinese one on its facade. The petista will only stay one night in the city. Afterwards, he leaves for Beijing, where he will have meetings with Chinese authorities.