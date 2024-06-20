Lula just had good news. For the first time in his third term as president, the polls give him three points more acceptance than rejection of his government. And despite everything, in the latest interviews the president appears nervous, already thinking about the presidential elections of 2026 and aware that, if he does not arrive at them with the physical and political forces necessary to contest them, the forces of extreme could resurrect. Bolsonarist right.

Lula has plenty of political sense and knows very well that today in Brazil, despite Bolsonaro’s defeat and without him as a candidate, there is a real possibility that a non-fascist but still extreme and Bolsonaro right wing will win the presidency, such as that of the current governor of São Paulo – a State with the dimensions of Spain –, Tarcisio de Freitas, a military man, former Minister of Bolsonaro, who appears better positioned every day in the polls to confront the left.

And Lula knows that on the left, starting with his formation, the Workers’ Party (PT), today there is no figure with his electoral strength, capable of defeating a right that tries after Bolsonaro to appear like no other. fascist and that pleases the big business community. Hence Lula’s allusions that in 2026 he will be 80 years old, but that he hopes to have the strength to once again confront Bolsonarism, which has weakened but is still alive and reorganizing.

Lula has even said with humor that he has already warned God that he is going to live 120 years and that the extreme right will not govern again. The truth is that the one who has been, and in some ways continues to be, the most popular politician of the moment internationally and with his political sense knows that the Brazilian left outside of him does not have a figure capable of successfully confronting a right. that increasingly embraces the middle classes, who are those who are especially suffering from the economic crisis. And the truth is that on the left there has not appeared, or they have not been allowed to appear, new young politicians capable of facing the challenges of the new digital world, which paradoxically is better managed by the extreme right without scruples when using the fake news at your whim.

Supporters of Lula and the Workers’ Party (PT) celebrate after da Silva’s victory in the second round of the presidential elections, in November 2022 in São Paulo (Brazil). Lela Beltrao

Lula, however, is concerned, and is focused on it, about the municipal elections next October, which could be an important indicator to measure the strength that Bolsonarism and the right wing in general still have or not. These are elections that will be the best poll to know how far political strength still reaches in the country’s mayoralties and that will be fundamental in the presidential elections.

In the previous municipal elections, the PT, Lula’s party, had the biggest defeat in its history by not winning in any major city in the country. Hence, this time Lula is giving himself over to this internal policy to be able to conquer at least some of the cities that will be key for the presidential elections.

The October elections will be so important that even the ministers closest to Lula insist that he travel less abroad and tour Brazil from north to south so that the disaster of 2020 is not repeated in these municipal elections, which would be a bad omen as an entry. for the presidential challenge.

Meanwhile, the Government is beginning to realize that it cannot compete in the social media battle of the Bolsonaro extreme right that gave it victory. The problem is that, while the extreme right uses networks without scruples with the truth and as a weapon to discredit, that is not possible for the left. Indeed, when it has tried to imitate it, it has been a failure applauded by the right, in a battle in which political fascism without scruples with the truth will always have the advantage.

Lula, so analog that he does not even have his own cell phone, has understood this and insists rather on improving the economy and winning over the poorest, since the middle classes, less accustomed to tightening their belts, are slipping away from him, not to the right. fascist, but yes to a new right disguised as a democrat, which will hardly vote for the left as it did when electing Lula to avoid the strengthening of the new fascist extreme right that after the dictatorship had returned to power.

In this scenario, it is not surprising that Lula is sometimes seen irritated and afraid that the two elections that are approaching him could give new impetus to the right, taking advantage of the fact that the left sadly did not care in these years to train a new generation of a social democratic left, capable of stopping a right that even with Bolsonaro on the ropes refuses to die.

