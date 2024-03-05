Without dinner, but with whiskey, bread and cheese, the president thanked senators for their approvals, praised investments and heard a request for more involvement with the women's bench

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received on the night of this Tuesday (5th March 2024), at the Palácio do Alvorada, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and party leaders to discuss Planalto's relationship with the Senate.

At the meeting, Lula thanked the senators for the 2023 approvals and praised the resumption of relations with other countries and the increase in foreign investment in Brazil. There was little room for demands. Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) asked the PT member to receive and pay more attention to the women's bench. Lula committed to meeting with congresswomen.

The first to speak was the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner. Then, it was Rodrigo Pacheco's turn, followed by Lula. The PT member thanked congressmen for the 2023 results, with the approval of projects of interest to the Executive. He spoke of the improvement in Brazil's image abroad and was optimistic about the future by saying that the Asian Bank and other financial institutions want to return to Brazil to invest.

As with the deputies, the conversation was informal – like an end-of-year get-together. Without dinner, bread and cheese were served to the senators. Despite the Johnnie Walker whiskey available, few drank it. Most stayed in the water and guaraná was also served.

The meeting was scheduled by Lula while there is a complaint among senators about lack of access to the president. Furthermore, there is a feeling of discredit for the Senate in relation to the Chamber. Senators complain that the PT government has prioritized relations with deputies.

Senators Kajuru (PSB-GO), Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) and Weverton (PDT-MA) also spoke. The last one was brief and joked that it was already late, thanked Lula and told everyone to go to their homes.

Congressmen heard from Lula the promise of more meetings like this throughout the year, but the next date has not yet been set.

As shown by the Power360 on Monday (March 4), among the main complaints made to Lula are, in addition to the lack of access, the distribution of positions and amendments (the process is slow), the exemption for cities (Lula vetoed) and the growth of the opposition (the group is strengthened in the Senate).

Read the list of participants: