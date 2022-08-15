Of the 10 responsible for writing the document, prepared in the pre-campaign, 6 are linked to the university

Of the 10 people who sign the programmatic guidelines for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), 6 are connected to the Unicamp (Universidade Estadual de Campinas), with 5 economists. The university is a hub of heterodox economic thought.

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic should publish in the coming weeks a more detailed text, prepared by representatives of the parties that make up its alliance. The guidelines were created in the pre-campaign.

Squid registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) a version of its program guidelines, signed by allied parties. Previous version of the document had the following names in the drafting and systematization committee (the Power 360 summarized the CVs of each):

Aloizio Mercadante – 68 years old, economist from USP, master and doctor in economics from Unicamp, former senator, former minister, president of Perseu Abramo Foundation and coordinator of Lula’s government program;

“Bessiah” on the list

In addition to the former ministers and the former president of Petrobras, there is another name on this list known in the political news.

In 2016, then-President Dilma Rousseff had her voice cracked. She called Lula and said that “Bessiah” was taking him the term of ownership. The PT was on the verge of becoming Chief Minister of the Civil House. “Bessiah” it was Jorge Messias, at the time deputy head of legal affairs.

The call was intercepted by the Federal Police, as part of the Lava Jato operation. The then judge Sergio Moro, responsible for the operation, released the wiretapping.

The interception, however, had been after Moro himself had ordered the interruption of the wiretapping. Later, the then judge said that there was a mistake, but the political damage of the audio was an important episode in the process that culminated in Dilma’s impeachment.

Lula’s Program

