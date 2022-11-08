The vice president-elect and coordinator of the transition of government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) the request for information on public accounts from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

Alckmin signed an ordinance with the request. On the same occasion, he also signed documents on the coordination of the transition and the structure of the group.

“We asked the TCU, its president, Bruno Dantas, for copies of the reports on accounting, audits, inspections, surveys, monitoring and other documents that will help the work of the transition office”declared the vice president-elect.

“The Court of Auditors has a very accurate work, very well done, and it will help in the work so that we have all the information and do a good job”he added.

In practice, this Tuesday’s announcements are the beginning of the transition. Read the structure defined for the work below:

in the group of Economywere announced:

André Lara Resende;

Guilherme Mello;

Nelson Barbosa and

Persio Arida.

at the core of Social assistancewill be:

Simone Tebet;

Marcia Lopes;

Teresa Campelo and

André Quintão.

At the political councilenter:

Antonio Brito (PSD) ;

Carlos Siqueira (PSB) ;

Daniel Tourinho (Agir);

Felipe Espírito Santo (Pros);

Gleisi Hoffmann (PT);

Guilherme Italo (Avante);

Jefferson Coriatec (Solidarity);

José Luiz Pena (PV);

Juliano Medeiros (Psol) ;

Luciana Santos (PCdoB);

Wesley Diogenes (Network) and

Wolney Queiroz (PDT).

The elected government must send to the Planalto Palace, this Tuesday (Nov 8) or on Wednesday (Nov 9), names indicated to compose the transition team. Lula will have the right to a cabinet with 50 members to plan his government, in addition to representatives of the council of allied parties who can act as occasional collaborators.

There are, then, 3 regime possibilities for the nominees in the transition:

employees in CETGs (Special Government Transition Positions): there are 50 who will receive monthly remuneration from the Union during the period of the transitional government;

there are 50 who will receive monthly remuneration from the Union during the period of the transitional government; required: civil servants linked to the Federal Executive branch who will temporarily integrate the team;

civil servants linked to the Federal Executive branch who will temporarily integrate the team; occasional collaborators: civil servants who will not receive a salary, but who will be able to receive tickets and per diems;

There is no limit to the number of possible collaborators in the transitional government.

There will be 31 thematic centers selected by Lula’s team for this stage. Are they:

Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Social assistance;

Government Center;

Cities;

Science, Technology and Innovation;

communications;

Culture;

Defense;

Agrarian Development;

Regional development;

Human rights;

Economy;

Education;

Sport;

Racial equality;

Industry, Commerce and Services;

Infrastructure;

Strategic Intelligence;

Justice and Public Security;

Environment;

Mines and Energy;

Women;

fishing;

Planning, Budget and Management;

Native Peoples;

Social Security;

Foreign Affairs;

Health;

Job;

Transparency, Integrity and Control;

Tourism.

THE Law 10.609, of 2002determines that the members of the transition committee may be appointed “from the second working day after the date of the round that decides the presidential elections”. This year, they could be chosen and made official since November 1st. The appointment, however, has not yet been published. Only Alckmin’s name appeared in the Official Federal Gazette.

Alckmin returned to Brasília on Tuesday (Nov 8) to begin work on the transitional government. President Lula will arrive in the capital on the night of this 3rd. The 2 will have meetings with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pachecoand the Chamber, Arthur Liraon Wednesday (Nov 9).

The transition will have 4 coordinators. One of them, selected to manage the thematic centers, will belong to former minister Aloizio Mercadante.

Administrative process: Floriano Pesaro;

Institutional Relations: Gleisi Hoffmann;

Thematic centers: Aloizio Mercadante;

Possession: Janja Lula da Silva.

Here are other members revealed so far:

Cities and Housing: Guilherme Boulos;

Candidate for the most voted federal deputy in São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) received more than 1 million votes. Coordinator of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto), he launched himself after giving up running for governor of São Paulo in March this year.

In 2020, he ran for mayor of São Paulo, but was defeated by former mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB-SP).

Social development: Simone Tebet;

In the 1st round of the general elections, held on October 2, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), 52 years old, ranked 3rd among the 11 candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, with 4.16% of valid votes. The senator from Mato Grosso do Sul warned her 4.9 million voters shortly after the result that her decision to support had already been taken, but that she would give the parties in her coalition 48 hours to announce support for one of the candidates in the 2nd round.

Three days later, the candidate announced her formal support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Her decision to support Lula did not reflect on the MDB’s alignment in the election. The criticisms leveled at former president Dilma Rousseff did not weigh heavily on the nascent relationship between PT members and Tebet.

In 2016, Tebet went to the Senate tribune and made a harsh speech against the then federal government of the PT and Dilma Rousseff.