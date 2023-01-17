The president’s grandson Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was appointed by the government of Sergipe to hold the position of extraordinary advisor in the State Secretary of Education, Culture and Sports. João Gabriel Lula da Silva, 18, was named by the governor Fabio Mitidieri last Friday (13.jan.2023).

According to Sergipe’s Transparency Portal, the position of extraordinary advisor 3 received a salary of R$ 1,575. The value is based on December 2022 data.

In a note, the government of Sergipe informed that the hiring was not political and “it was based on criteria considered technical”.

João Gabriel is the son of Lurian Cordeiro Lula da Silva, 48 years old, the eldest daughter of the President of the Republic. Lurian is the Human Rights coordinator for the Workers’ Party directory in Sergipe and works on the senator’s communications team Rogerio Carvalho.

Read the full note sent to Poder360:

“The government of the State of Sergipe informs that the appointment of João Gabriel Lula da Silva Sato Rosa was not political. It was based on criteria considered technical, including that such hiring is not prohibited by the Federal Constitution.”