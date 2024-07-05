In a post on social media, the senator criticizes the release of R$22 billion in parliamentary amendments before the elections

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said this Friday (5.Jul.2024) in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) that money is the only basis of government support Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the publication, the former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared the title of a newspaper report S.Paulo Newspaper on the release of R$22 billion in parliamentary amendments before the elections.

“Brazil has a government whose only basis of support is money. Apparently, any breeze can break this government!”said the senator.

Here is the publication: