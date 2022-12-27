The repeal to disarm the population, promised by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will begin with eight decrees and an ordinance. Together, the acts edited between June 2019 and February 2021 by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro facilitated the purchase, registration, possession and carrying of weapons and ammunition. One of them allowed a person to carry up to two weapons on account of the carrying certificate they have.

The list of the first decrees to be repealed was indicated by the transition team and is cited in the final report released by vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin. The annulment of these acts could restore limits on the purchase of weapons that were in effect before Bolsonaro took office. According to a survey by the Igarapé Institute, until 2018, the Federal Police authorized each person to have a maximum of two weapons. The current government’s decrees first raised that number to four and then to six.

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, had already announced the Lula government’s willingness to revoke Bolsonaro’s gun decrees. The text produced by the transition team indicated which will be the first to be annulled.

“The proposal is to repeal eight decrees and an interministerial ordinance that encourage the uncontrolled multiplication of weapons in Brazil, without rigorous and adequate inspection. The lack of control puts the safety of Brazilian families at risk and, therefore, must be reversed by the Ministry of Justice, in dialogue with the Ministry of Defense”, says the document of the transition team.

Part of the acts that will be annulled directly affect the so-called CACs (Collectors, Professional Shooters and Hunters). Since the first year of management, President Bolsonaro has signed decrees that not only facilitated the registration of people as CACs, but also expanded the arsenal that this category can keep in its power.

On Christmas Eve, a CAC, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, from Pará, was arrested after trying to commit a terrorist act by installing a bomb in a fuel truck near Brasília airport. He confessed to the idea of ​​“provoking chaos” in the capital to prevent Lula from taking office. Registered as a CAC, George had transported to the city two shotguns, a rifle, two revolvers, three pistols, in addition to hundreds of ammunition and five explosive emulsions. In a statement to the Civil Police, he said that the motivation for acquiring weapons came from a “passion” as a teenager and also from “the words of President Bolsonaro, who always emphasized the importance of civilian weapons, saying the following: ‘An armed people will never be enslaved’ ”.

“This case in Brasilia is very serious and embodies the risk that we warned for four years that weapons could have strong political use and this case is emblematic. The facilitation of access reached people who did not have a legitimate interest in practicing the sport, but just wanted to arm themselves for uses that are not very republican and access to many weapons is quite serious”, says Carolina Ricardo, director of Instituto Sou da Paz, an entity specializing in weapons studies.

A survey carried out by Sou da Paz shows that during the Bolsonaro government, at least 40 acts were edited, making access to weapons and ammunition easier. The entity’s list includes the decrees that the transitional government defined as a priority for repeal. According to Carolina Ricardo, the current government not only increased the number of guns for each person entitled to carry or register a CAC, but also reduced the State’s power to monitor private weapons. For her, it is important to strengthen inspection capacity, whether of the Army or the Federal Police. Both bodies keep gun records.

On the list of decrees that will be revoked are, for example, three edited in June 2019 that increased the number of weapons for CACs and allowed individuals to have up to four weapons at home – this number was increased to six in 2021. The PT government also wants to revoke another decree, from 2021, which authorized the transport of up to two guns per person holding a gun.

See the acts that will be revoked in Lula’s government:

DECREE No. 9.845, OF JUNE 25, 2019

Unlocks up to four weapons per person. Before there were two guns. It also established easier rules for the purchase and registration of weapons.

DECREE No. 9.846, OF JUNE 25, 2019

It dictates more flexible rules for CACs (hunters, collectors and professional shooters) to acquire weapons. Expanded the number of weapons and ammunition that could be purchased.

DECREE No. 9.847, OF JUNE 25, 2019

Opens loophole for the purchase of a certain type of rifle by individuals

DECREE No. 10.030, OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Establishes new rules for the control of arms and ammunition by the Army and Federal Police. Collectors can purchase 1,000 rounds per heavy caliber weapon per year and 5,000 for small caliber weapons.

DECREE No. 10.627, OF FEBRUARY 12, 2021

Makes adjustments to Decree 10,030 on gun control.

DECREE No. 10.628, OF FEBRUARY 12, 2021

Increases the number of guns per individual to six.

DECREE No. 10.629, OF FEBRUARY 12, 2021

Authorizes an increase in the number of ammunition for CACs upon prior authorization, among other measures.

DECREE No. 10.630, OF FEBRUARY 12, 2021

It authorizes the transport of up to two weapons per possession by the same person, among other measures.

INTERMINISTERIAL ORDINANCE No. 1.634/GM-MD, OF APRIL 22, 2020

Indicates the number of ammunition per type of caliber that each person can acquire. The number can reach a total of 550 ammunition per weapon, adding the different calibers. Until 2018, the limit per weapon was 50 rounds/year.