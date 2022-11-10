Health Coordinator of the transition team made the statement after being asked if Guido Mantega would go to the Economy

Federal deputy and former Minister of Health Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) said that the “photography” of the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), in 2023 “will not be the same as 2003🇧🇷 He is part of the Health thematic group of the transitional government and made the statement when asked about the possibility of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega being part of the PT’s team.

“President Lula has already said explicitly that he doesn’t want a heated government. You can be sure that we will resume a cycle of political renewal in the country”, said Padilha. The information was published by the newspaper Economic value on Wednesday night (Nov 9, 2022).

Despite having the name published for Lula’s economic team, Guido Mantega was not among those mentioned by the transition coordinator, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), when it announced nominees for the positions of the team that advises the future government, on Tuesday (8.nov).

The former finance minister had already stated, on October 20, before the 2nd round of the elections, that he would not command any portfolio of the 3rd Lula government, but would continue advising the PT.

This Thursday (Nov. 10), the president-elect listed the fight against hunger among his priorities and cried when saying that he will have fulfilled the “mission” of your life if every Brazilian has at least 3 meals a day.