The Comptroller General of the Union will start a pilot project with a company that is a traditional stronghold of parties today courted by the Planalto Palace, and also by the FNDE

Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys) and the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education) will be the first to integrate a pilot project by the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) to develop integrity systems aimed at curb deviations. These 2 public bodies are traditional strongholds of Centrão, especially in the case of Codevasf. There are political risks in this operation for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The petista depends on the goodwill of the Centrão parties, which can now have the performance of their nominees scrutinized by Codevasf and the FNDE. The CGU program will be launched on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) and may cause discomfort among deputies and senators. In practice, the purpose of controllership is to institutionally strengthen state-owned companies and federal government agencies to prevent the misuse of public money.

Commanded by the Centrão and the target of disagreements between the União Brasil and the current administration of Lula, Codevasf more than doubled the resources for works during the mandate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The state-owned company was one of the main destinations of rapporteur amendments in the past government.

These amendments were the subject of disputes between the Bolsonaro government and the opposition due to the low transparency in their execution. O stf (Federal Supreme Court) decided to extinguish them in December 2022.

Codevasf, a federal public company linked to the Ministry of Regional Development, was created in 1974. Over the years, its scope of action has been extended. It arrived in Amapá from April 2021, through Law 14.503/2020by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).



Disclosure Map with Codevasf’s area of ​​activity: the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valley Development Company was created in 1974 and expanded its domains. Today, it goes to the State of Amapá

The FNDE, in turn, responsible for transferring money to educational works in municipalities, was investigated, in 2022, for the irregular performance of pastors with the body. In March of last year, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office began investigating the alleged practice of the crime of influence peddling. The case is stopped at the STF.

The FNDE also had positions distributed to Centrão parties during the Bolsonaro government. In 2019, CGU showed that an invitation to bid for the purchase of 1.3 million computers, involving around BRL 3 billion, was being directed. The edict was cancelled, but the investigation into the case was archived.

The new program will take CGU technicians to work directly with Codevasf and FNDE. After a diagnosis of the current controls of the state-owned company and the fund, systems will be proposed to receive accusations and contain risks of irregularities. Adoption will be monitored by the controllership.

According to the CGU minister, Vinícius de Carvalho, the agenda follows the logic of prevention, since several investigations have pointed out problems in the 2 bodies.

“As state-owned companies and agencies set up their integrity systems, we could, in 2 years, carry out audits, for example. But we think it would be more effective if we helped in the structuring of these programs. We can function as a kind of more intense inducer and qualifier of this process”said to Power360.

political risk

Codevasf more than doubled its funds during the Jair Bolsonaro government to accommodate works of interest to Centrão congressmen.

Amendments by deputies and senators made the company go from R$1.3 billion in commitments in 2018 to R$3.3 billion in 2022.

Needing support in Congress, Lula maintains the trajectory of expanding the company.

Published in April concierge increasing the headcount by 20%, to 2,107 hired. There will be more accommodation of nominees in the company, which should continue to grow.

The command of the organ is in charge of Marcelo Andrade Moreira Pinto. The engineer was nominated for the position by the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), in 2019, still during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the beginning of the year, Lula tried to change the leadership of the company, but faced strong resistance from Centrão, with the approval of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and had to give in to the threat of seeing União Brasil migrate to the opposition.

In March 2023, the government expanded party spaces in Codevasf superintendencies in Bahia in order to increase the support of the party in Congress.

On the one hand, this expansion increases the need for closer control over the company, the target of a series of accusations of irregularities. On the other hand, targeting the company may attract opposition from the nominees of deputies and senators.

According to Carvalho, the request to participate in the program came from the boards of both Codevasf and the FNDE, which is commanded by Fernanda Pacobahyba. She was appointed by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana (PT).

“Both were due to demands from the bodies themselves. In the case of Codevasf, we held meetings with the president, we said that we were setting up this program and he showed interest”said to Power360.

problem history

From the beginning of 2022 until now, it is possible to find on the CGU website 18 internal audit reports in Codevasf areas, and 42 documents for the FNDE. They identified, among other problems: