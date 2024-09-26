Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 22:17

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security submitted to the Civil House on Wednesday, the 25th, a draft bill to increase the sentence for people who cause forest fires. The proposal is that the maximum sentence for these cases could reach 18 years in prison if the person who committed the crime has practiced the four aggravating factors provided for in the bill, accumulating half of the maximum sentence for each of them.

Currently, the law provides for a sentence of two to four years in prison for those who set fires in forests. With the government’s proposal, the sentence for this crime could vary from three to six years, and there would also be an increase of up to one third to one half in cases such as:

– Endanger collective life or public health;

– Reaching areas of conservation units or areas subject, by act of the Public Authority, to a special use regime;

– When practiced by two or more people;

– For the purpose of obtaining financial advantage for oneself or another person.

The proposal also establishes that people who economically exploit public lands that have been set on fire will be subject to the same penalties. The penalty may be reduced by half in cases where there is no intention to cause the fire, i.e. negligent acts.

In the explanatory statement accompanying the proposal, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security states that, according to the Federal Police, the low penalties for this crime make it difficult to punish, since many of them end up expiring before the end of the process. The proposal was drafted by a working group created in February of this year to map gaps in the fight against environmental crimes.

“The urgency of the proposal is justified by the significant growth in the number of fires in 2024. According to the Burnings Program, from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the country began the month of September with more than 154 thousand heat spots registered in the year (each heat spot visualized on the satellite can represent one or more active fire fronts)”, says the explanatory statement signed by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

In an interview with Ebig stadiumFederal Police delegate Humberto Freire, responsible for the agency’s Amazon and Environment Directorate, classified the current penalties for the crime of forest fire as “very lenient”.

“Organized crime has unfortunately understood this highly lucrative bias of environmental crime and the low penalties. It invests, environmental crime generates very high profits and when discovered, the penalties are very low,” he said.

The change in legislation is one of the federal government’s main goals in trying to curb the practice of burning. In addition to the proposal from the Executive itself, a bill authored by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União) is currently being processed in Congress to modify the penalties. The bill is in the Chamber of Deputies under the rapporteurship of PT deputy Patrus Ananias.

Fire consumed territory equivalent to the state of Paraíba in August

The area burned in Brazil this year more than doubled compared to 2023. Since January, almost 11.4 million hectares (about 11 million football fields) have been destroyed, an increase of 116% compared to 2023. The survey is from Monitor do Fogo, from MapBiomas, which brings together NGOs, universities and technology companies.

The increase in fire outbreaks across the country is the worst since the beginning of the MapBiomas historical series, in 2019. In August alone, 5.65 million hectares were destroyed, an area equivalent to the state of Paraíba.

As the State has shown that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was warned in advance about the drought and the risk of forest fires in Brazil. A series of documents including official letters, technical notes, minutes of meetings and legal proceedings show that the PT administration was aware of what was coming since the beginning of the year.

The Ministry of the Environment stated, after the publication of the report, that the government had anticipated the situation, but that no one expected events of the current proportions and that it is not possible to control the situation if the “people” continue to cause fires.