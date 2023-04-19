PoderData: 6 million of those who voted for Lula disapprove of the government; 8 million of those who preferred Bolsonaro approve PT management

Search PowerDate held from April 2 to 4 shows that 10% of the electorate who voted for the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of 2022 today disapproves of his management at the head of the Planalto.

To arrive at these numbers, the PowerDate asked respondents about how they voted in the last election and cross-referenced the results with the question about government approval (“Do you approve or disapprove of President Lula’s government?”). This segment, naturally, tends in its majority to approve the management of the PT – the 10% are the exception, indicating a profile of “disgruntled voter” from Lula.

O PowerDate it also cross-referenced respondents’ 2022 vote with other questions asked in the same round of the survey. Regarding the president’s work –when the interviewee has the option of evaluating Lula’s performance as good/great, regular or bad/terrible–, the result is similar: 11% bad/terrible. Another intersection shows that 16% of those who voted for Lula do not see any improvement in the government compared to the previous administration: 8% think that the Lula administration is “equal” Bolsonaro and 8% think it is worse.

Lula received 60,345,999 votes in the 2nd round of 2022 against Bolsonaro’s 58,206,354. This means that this contingent of dissatisfied is equivalent to something like 6 million votersa number higher than the 2.14 million votes that decided the election in favor of the PT.

O PowerDatehowever, also detected the opposite effect: a considerable part of those who voted for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of 2022 now have a favorable assessment of the Lula administration. Today, among those who previously chose the military, 14% approve of the current government, 12% think that Lula does a good or great job and 26% think that Lula’s management, so far, has been equal to or better than Bolsonaro’s.

If we consider government approval data, research indicates that just over 8 million of Bolsonaro voters currently have a positive assessment of the Lula administration 3. In other words: on both sides, there are a number of voters who show signs of changing their minds – and, on both sides, this number exceeds the difference in votes between the candidates in the 2nd round.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 2 to 4, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 233 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

THOSE WHO DIDN’T VOTE

Close to half (49%) of people who did not go to the polls to vote in the 2nd round of 2022 today approves the Lula government. A similar rate (47%) thinks he has been better than Bolsonaro. In evaluating Lula’s work, this group is divided: 39% excellent/good and 34% poor/terrible.

The 2nd round of presidential elections in 2022 recorded an abstinence rate of 20.59%. In total, 32.2 million Brazilians eligible to vote did not do so.

POWERDATE

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of Power360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral polls available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the evolution of each candidate. Access the Survey Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 2 to 4, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 233 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.