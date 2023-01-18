the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) dismissed 14 military personnel from the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. The dismissals were made official after statements by the president in which he distrusted the performance of military personnel in security during the 8th of January.

One of the soldiers was released from the position of military advisor to the General Health Coordination of the General Secretariat’s Personnel Management Directorate, and another 14 from different functions at the GSI. The ordinances were signed on Tuesday (17.jan.2023) and published in the Official Diary of the Union this Wednesday (18.jan). Here are the full ones:

On Tuesday (Jan 17), 42 military personnel were dismissed from administering the official residences of the Presidency – under the responsibility of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The changes in the Presidency’s security team were made after Lula reported mistrust in relation to the military.

Lula stated last Thursday (12.jan) that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers. He also claimed that someone opened the door for the mob to enter.

He also demonstrated that he doesn’t trust military personnel he hasn’t known for years enough to have them around him. Here is the declaration:

“Now, for example, I don’t have an adjutant. My aides are my comrades who worked with me before. Because I do not have? I pick up the newspaper, Heleno’s driver is saying he’s going to kill me and that I’m not going to go up the ramp. The other says he’s going to shoot me in the head and I’m not going up the ramp. How am I going to have a person at the door of my office who can shoot me? So I put as my orderlies the companions who have worked with me since 2010, all military.”

Afterwards, he said that he did not issue a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) because the military could feel empowered to carry out a coup d’état.

As shown the Power360, Lula should receive until Friday (20.jan.2023) the 4 military commanders for a conversation at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. The meeting between the president and the 4 commanders is articulated by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio. It is part of a program to bring Lula and the main ministers of the PT government closer to the military command.