Paulo Rocha is a Federal Police agent and the PT member’s trusted man; authorization appears in the Official Gazette of the Union

The agent of Federal Police (Federal Police) Paulo Rocha Gonçalves Júnior received authorization from the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, to assume a position in the Presidency of the Republic. “Paulão”, as he is nicknamed, met the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) when he was imprisoned at the PF headquarters in Curitiba. O former jailer became a trusted person for the PT member, even acting in his security during the 2022 presidential campaign. His release was published in an extra edition of GIVE (Official Gazette of the Union) this Thursday (September 21, 2023). Here’s the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 126 kB).