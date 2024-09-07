Demonstration by the opposition to the government is focused on the impeachment request of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF

Protesters took an inflatable doll of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during the opposition demonstration on Paulista Avenue for September 7th. Known as “pixuleco”, the doll appeared for the first time in the demonstrations of August 2015, guided by the impeachment of the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

According to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the focus of the demonstration on September 7 will be the request for impeachment of the minister Alexander de Moraesof the STF (Supreme Federal Court). “That minister is no longer good, he is obsessed with me”said Bolsonaro last Friday (September 6, 2024) during an event for supporters.

The “pixuleco” has been used by protesters since 2015. However, the president featured on the doll changes depending on the government. In 2021, an inflatable doll of Bolsonaro nicknamed “Captain Chloroquine” was erected in Brasília in opposition to the then president.

In 2018, Jair Bolsonaro kicked a miniature version of Lula’s pixuleco during a campaign event for the Presidency of the Republic. At the time, supporters chanted “myth” and “the captain has returned”. See below;

This report was produced by journalism intern Ana Mião under the supervision of editor Victor Schneider.

