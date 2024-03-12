According to the survey, the president's approval fell to 38% in the capital; in August 2023, the PT member had 45% acceptance

The disapproval of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) rose 9 percentage points in the city of São Paulo. According to the Datafolha survey, released this Tuesday (12.mar.2024), 34% of Paulistas evaluate the PT's management as “bad” or “terrible”. In August 2023, the rate was 25%.

On the other hand, Lula's approval in the capital of São Paulo fell 7 percentage points and reached 38%. In the 2nd half of last year, the president had 45% acceptance.

Among those who evaluate the Lula government as “regular”, the rate had a retracted but positive oscillation. 28% consider the PT administration to be average. In August 2023, it was 29%.

Datafolha carried out 1,090 interviews with people aged 16 and over on March 7th and 8th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-08862/2024. According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by Folha de S.Paulo with its own resources.

Lula's approval is guided, on average, by voters aged 60 or over and who have completed primary education. On the other hand, the PT member's disapproval is segmented by evangelicals.

Reflected on the state scene, Lula continues to lead disapproval among voters in São Paulo:

among voters who declare their vote for the current mayor and candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the president is disapproved by 51% to 54% (depending on the scenario); It is

among those who approve of the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) disapproval of the PT administration is 56%.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 offers its readers the Search Aggregator oldest and most complete internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a known complete methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Email the full text to Power360: [email protected].

To access the Search Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for disputes from 2024 or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of the Power Monitor, the most complete monitoring tool for the Three Powers and everything related to power. To sign the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):