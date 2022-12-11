The graduation ceremony of elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Monday, 12, will have a reinforced security scheme, which will surpass even the mega event held by the Court for the inauguration of the current body president, Alexandre de Moraes, in August. The external area of ​​the TSE will have reinforced policing by Military Police officers and even sweeping by a Federal Police anti-bomb group.

The access routes to the TSE will be blocked by the Military Police, which will only authorize the passage of public servants and accredited guests to participate in the ceremony. The court, which is already located in an area far from the Esplanada dos Ministérios, will reinforce building security with the use of guardrails in the vicinity. The perimeter of the Court will still be monitored by special agents of the PF, who take care of the preparation of large events with the presence of the president in office or the president-elect.

Inside the court, the PF anti-bomb group will, as usual, sweep the area to ensure the safety of the authorities present. In addition to Lula and the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the graduation ceremony should bring together the main names in power in Brasília, such as the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber.

All TSE ministers should also be present, the future first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and the future ministers of the Lula government, such as Fernando Haddad (Finance), Flávio Dino (Justice), José Múcio (Defense), Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Mauro Vieira (Itamaraty).

Only Lula and Moraes should speak, in accordance with the protocol provided by the Electoral Justice for the diploma act. The president-elect must speak after being formally certified and then there will be a speech by the president of the TSE.

Lula’s and Alckmin’s guests will need to pass through more than one barrier of metal detectors before entering the TSE plenary to follow the ceremony. The first metal detection point will be positioned right outside the underground car park. The other barrier will be at the entrance to the plenary, as it already happens on normal trial days. The ceremonial and security area of ​​the Court also carried out a strict accreditation protocol to grant access to the building on the day of diplomacy.