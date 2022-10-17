





The Brasil da Esperança coalition, run by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Sunday, 16, for an investigation into what it called a “disinformation ecosystem”.

The campaign attributes to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies coordinated actions to spread fake news with the aim of “manipulating voters and influencing the electoral process”.

The coalition says it sees signs of abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media, which could lead to the president’s impeachment and ineligibility for eight years.

“What we see, especially in the 2022 elections, is an ostensible action by those investigated to spread lies against political opponents, mostly engendered by the investigated parties, for the purposes of their own success or that of allies in the electoral process”, says an excerpt from the article. process.

The action cites 40 people, among parliamentarians and Bolsonar influencers, and asks for the identification of those responsible for another 34 profiles. Part of them is investigated in the investigations of digital militias and fake news that are processed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Coalition lawyers use as an example recent publications that associated Lula with the PCC and Satanism. They claim that the dissemination of fake news to harm the PT campaign and favor Bolsonaro’s candidacy “is definitely not the result of individual and spontaneous actions”.

The campaign’s legal team also draw attention to the reach of the posts: “The mechanics of occupying virtual space undertaken by the disinformation ecosystem is capable of quickly reaching millions of people with certain disinformation content.”

The action calls for the immediate blocking of profiles, pages and channels until the end of the elections. There are also requests for breaches of banking, telephone and telematic secrecy to verify if there has been an abuse of economic power.

The Brasil da Esperança coalition is formed by the PT, PV, PCdoB, PSOL, Rede, PSB, Solidariedade, Avante, Agir and Pros parties. The rapporteur of the request is the General Inspector of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.







