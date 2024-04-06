Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 16:53

Faced with a drop in popularity, especially among the evangelical community, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva implemented a strategy to improve its image in public opinion. Lula's visits to the States, publicity of federal programs, such as Bolsa Família and Pé-de-Meia, and the advertising campaign “Fé no Brasil” make up the Palácio do Planalto's plan to reverse the downward trend in the approval ratings of the PT administration .

Designed by marketer Sidônio Palmeira, who worked on Lula's 2022 campaign, the new campaign targets the evangelical electorate in particular, incorporating religious references into government communication. When speaking this week in Arcoverde (PE), the president himself used the Christian lexicon, citing “God” 11 times and the word “miracle” another 16. He also mentioned the term “faith” on five occasions.

With a PhD in Political Science from the University of São Paulo (USP), Vinicius do Valle has been researching the relationship between Christians and politics for over ten years. He is the author, among other works, of “Entre a Religião e o Lulismo”, by Editora Recriar. The expert considers that part of the government understands the importance of evangelicals, but that the actions of PT members to get closer to this group are insufficient or disastrous.

Valle notes that Lula began to frequently mention God on his social media. According to him, there is no communication error in the strategy. “On the contrary, there is an agreement”, he says. “Evangelicals like to hear public statements that relate God, that relate faith. The problem is that this is very insufficient. This problem (between government and evangelicals), which involves structural and historical issues, will not be resolved with a slogan”, he assesses.

Within the Lula government, there is an assessment that the president's drop in popularity among evangelicals is a consequence, above all, of a communication problem. When asked about the subject, Valle is categorical in saying that the issue is not just communicational. “If it were, it would be enough to change a few things to solve the problem. There is a wing of the government that is negative about the need to approach this segment,” he says.

According to the expert, there are structural issues, such as the left's historical support for the decriminalization of abortion, which generate noise between PT and evangelicals. Furthermore, Valle recalls that, frequently, figures linked to the government end up making statements that raise tensions with religious leaders.

In an interview with TV Brasil last month, the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, attributed the communication problem between the government and evangelicals to the actions of “lying” pastors. In religious circles, the PT leader's statement had a bad impact, reinforcing the idea propagated by some religious leaders that the PT is against Christian values, such as honor, respect and obedience to the family.

Valle argues that two recent events have exacerbated tensions in the relationship between the government and evangelicals. These events include Lula's statement comparing Israel's military operation in Gaza to the Holocaust and the controversy generated by the accusations, later proven to be false, about the existence of a child prostitution network and organ and human trafficking on Marajó Island (PA ).

According to the professor, evangelical leaders used the negative repercussion of these events to rescue a position that already existed within popular evangelism and which gained strength in the 2022 elections: the concept that “the PT persecutes evangelicals”. “This idea came back very strongly. After these episodes, polls showed a drop in government approval, especially among evangelicals,” he said.

A survey by Quaest, published on March 6, revealed the worst evaluation of the Lula government since the beginning of the historical series in February 2023. According to the study, 34% of Brazilians consider the PT administration as negative, while 35% evaluate it as positive. However, among evangelicals, 48% view the Lula government negatively, a drop of 12 percentage points compared to the previous survey.

Other opinion polls confirmed the downward trend observed by Quaest. The friction between the Lula government and the evangelical community is catalyzed by the polarization that divides the country. “Polarization has brought a great challenge to communication, making it more difficult to access those on the other side. Today, people carry a bias that is very difficult to overcome”, reports the doctor in political sciences.

Valle highlights, however, the need to get closer to the evangelical segment despite the difficulties. “If the left camp wants to dialogue better with evangelicals, it needs to get closer to their base. An approach that is from the bottom up. As long as marketers keep looking for the rabbit in the communication hat, thinking that this will solve this separation, we will only see a shot in the water.”