





In addition to taking President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) statement about Venezuelan girls on TV, the campaign of his opponent, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), paid for Google ads to boost content on social networks.

According to Google’s “Political Ads Transparency Report”, which allows checking to which locations in the country the message was disseminated, the campaign invested in the three largest electoral colleges, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to from northeast. The most viewed content was allocated to a defined list of municipalities in these regions.

The boosted video contains the same content that aired on TV. The play features Bolsonaro’s speech in which the president reports having met Venezuelan girls, aged 14 and 15, in a region of Brasília and says “having painted a climate”. “I was in Brasília, in the community of São Sebastião, on a motorcycle. I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 14, 15 years old, all dressed up, on Saturday, in a community, and I saw that they looked a little alike. There was a mood, I came back, can I enter your house?, I entered”, he reported in an interview with a podcast held last Friday (14).

“You who are a mother, you who are a father, look what Bolsonaro said about 14-year-old girls”, says the announcer of the PT video, which then brings the president’s speech. “Did you paint a mood? With a 14 year old girl? Is it this man who claims to defend his family?”, he amended.

Bolsonaro’s team of lawyers this Sunday (16) called the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to ban Lula’s campaign from broadcasting the video. In the piece sent to the Court, the defense assesses that the repercussion of the material decontextualizes the president’s statement and conveys the “false idea” that he “would be a pedophile”.







