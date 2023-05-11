The president’s support is lower than Dilma’s in Impeachment and the size of Bolsonaro’s opposition, says deputy of the Chamber

Acting President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), said, in an interview with Power360that the government has aminimal basis” and who cannot approve left-wing agendas.

He cited the president’s attempts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to change the sanitation framework and the reversal of the privatization of Eletrobras as examples of issues that should not evolve.

“The Government had 136 votes on the urgent proposal and also on the merits [da votação que derrubou trechos do decreto do saneamento]. This is the minimum base, one vote less than Dilma [Rousseff] had in impeachment“, he said.

Pereira also defended the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. He said that interest rates are high, but that this is a worldwide phenomenon. And he said it was necessary to avoid repeating a policy similar to the one applied by former President Dilma. He cited the interest rate cut from 2011 to 2013, which he called “artificial”. “Does the left want to make mistakes again? It seems that it has no sensitivity“, he said.

Even so, he said that economic guidelines, such as the new fiscal rule and the tax reform, are “State guidelines”. The 1st, must be approved in May in the Chamber and, in June, in the Senate. The 2nd will come with or without government help.

About the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that what he has heard in political and legal circles is that he is ineligible in 2026. Therefore, he defends the right-wing support for a centrist candidate. “What I hear is that there are many lawsuits with a lot of evidence. I think he will have a hard time. must become ineligible“, he said.

Marcos Pereira is 51 years old and is in his 2nd term as a federal deputy. He has been president of the Republicans since 2011. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce in the government of Michel Temer (MDB). He is the 1st Vice-President of the House of Representatives and licensed bishop of the Universal Church.

Read excerpts from the interview given from the office of the 1st vice president on Wednesday (May 10, 2023):

The government had two important defeats in the Chamber, in sanitation and in the Fake News PL. What is wrong?

I will not teach a government to govern. They have experience, they are not new. Perhaps the president is not used to the stronger model of parliament. He is trying to recreate the model of coalition presidentialism. He delivered ministries, but the parties are not delivering votes. Today, it is not enough to deliver ministry.

What do deputies want?

They want to participate in decisions. The information I have is that even handing over ministries, the government did not authorize the nominations of 2nd and 3rd echelons. In addition, there are budget issues that are not flowing so well.

Are these “issues” the amendments?

Yes. They have to rethink the model of dealing with Congress, which is more center-right. You can’t want to make a left-wing government with a center-right Legislative. It’s no use wanting to revoke the sanitation law by decree, going to the STF with the Eletrobras issue. All of this creates friction.

Why the irritation of deputies with the change in these rules?

It interferes with the independence of the Powers. If the parliament legislated and was sanctioned, the government has to execute it, it cannot want to revoke it. Worse yet, trying to overturn the law by decree. It’s technically impossible.

You said that coalition presidentialism no longer exists. But he cited the discomfort of deputies with the delay in releasing funds and positions. Isn’t that coalition presidentialism?

No. In the past, it was more the handing over of ministries to political parties. Over the last 10 years, Congress has empowered itself with the rapporteur’s amendments, the impositive ones. A deputy has R$ 30 million in tax amendments per year, plus those from the bench. It’s freer.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Apr.2023 Marcos Pereira is president of the Republicans and says that Lula causes friction with Congress when he tries to reverse legislative decisions

In other interviews, you said that Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) did not contact you and that Lula is responsible for the current situation. Have you been talking to them?

I have no relationship with Lula, I have no access. Also because I don’t have an agenda to deal with. Today, I am acting as president of the Chamber, since President Arthur Lira is abroad. I will not refuse to hold an institutional dialogue if urged. During this period, I received a call from Minister Padilha asking me not to consider the sanitation PDL and I did not receive any more calls. With Lula, I had only one telephone conversation during the transition.

How did you respond to Padilha when he asked you not to vote on sanitation?

I said that it was not me who had drawn up the agenda, but Lira. I told him to call him and if he agrees to withdraw, ok. Lira was on her way to New York. I don’t know if he got through, but I called and Arthur said that the vote was a call from the leaders and if I could appreciate it, it would be important. I listened to the leaders and hit the hammer. We vote.

And the contact with vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, how is it going?

I have a good relationship with him, since São Paulo. I think he’s a much more central guy, he has an important agenda, I was a minister of the MDIC. But we haven’t had frequent contact. See you at events. I have an appointment with him tomorrow [hoje]. I like him a lot, he always deserves to be heard.

Could articulation problems delay the new fiscal regulation?

The framework is not a government issue, it is a state issue. Needs to be improved. The Republicans will make their suggestions. I think he can have a vote against just the opposition by opposition. the same as them [PT] they did when they were opposition. The tendency is for it to be approved.

What about tax reform?

Nor is it a government agenda. It’s from Parliament. And the government is supporting it. It is important that opposition deputies understand this. It has been under discussion since Rodrigo Maia. It’s already ripe. It’s like Social Security, debated in the Michel Temer government and approved by Bolsonaro. Today, it is the main renovation. With or without government support, we will approve. And if we can count on the minimum base that the government has, it helps.

Why do you call it a minimum basis?

They had 136 votes on the urgent proposal and also on merit [da votação que derrubou trechos do decreto do saneamento]. This is the minimum basis. It is one vote less than Dilma had in impeachment. And in the last legislature, that was the size of the opposition to Bolsonaro. It’s a minimal basis.

Enough to rule?

You will have to dialogue with Congress topic by topic. Lula did not win the election. It was Bolsonaro who lost. So much so that the center-right was the big winner in parliament and governments.



Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies – 23.Oct.2019 As interim president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira did not accept the request of Minister Alexandre Padilha to postpone the vote on the changes in the seneamento framework

Did the government not understand the change in power relations?

No. I root for the government to succeed. But the economic policy they preach cannot work. It didn’t work anywhere in the world, why will it work in Brazil? I went to an event on the outskirts of Francisco Morato, in greater São Paulo, and asked: who here has a cell phone. Everyone had. This is only possible because of privatization. And the PT criticized Fernando Henrique’s privatizations.

When should the new tax regulation be voted on?

If you don’t have any surprises, urgency should be appreciated next week and merit the following week. Speaking with deputies, I was told that the government also has this feeling and counts on voting in the Chamber in May and, in the Senate, in June.

And the decree of weapons. Was there an agreement not to drop it?

Leader of the Government in the Chamber [José Guimarães (PT-CE)] He said at the leaders’ meeting that I conducted on Thursday (May 4) that the government is preparing a decree along the lines of what was in the Dilma government and that they will issue it in the next few days.

Is Congress more ideological or physiological?

The physiologism was in 2nd or 3rd plane with the impositive individual and bench amendments. It’s not gone, but it’s gone down. The parliamentarian becomes more independent because the voter, at the end, demands resources, improvements. And he can help.

What exerts more pressure on the deputy: amendments and positions or demands from voters?

It depends on the deputy. If he is a municipalist, who dialogues with the mayors and takes improvements, perhaps the resources.

What weighs more in your case?

I evaluate each case. The 2 are relevant. Both the voice of the voter and the appeal. I am the deputy who most sent resources to Sorocaba (SP). I went from 900 votes to 19,000. It makes the difference. They say this budget was secret. Nothing! I put all my amendments and their destination on my website.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1st Aug 2018 Marcos Pereira said he has a good relationship with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. In 2018, his party supported his candidacy for president

What is your assessment of the interest rate at 13.75%?

I think it’s high, which really impedes certain investments. But, on the other hand, I have no doubts that the Central Bank has the capacity and is carrying out the assessment in a technical manner. I have an excellent relationship with Roberto Campos Neto. I have no doubt that he has the best possible intentions and, if he hasn’t downloaded it yet, it’s because it wasn’t possible.

Do you endorse the decision of the Central Bank?

Yes. Clear. I saw his presentation in London on interest rates and it is very technically based. It is worth remembering that Dilma forced the Central Bank to lower interest rates and that was what happened. It’s no use for the government to force it. It’s high, but the FED [Banco Central norte-americano] interest rates went up last week. It is a worldwide phenomenon. Does the left want to make mistakes again? It seems like it has no sensitivity.

How did you evaluate the PF operation in the house of former president Jair Bolsonaro?

I don’t know the cars. As a lawyer and law professor, I cannot comment. Judicial decision we comply with and appeal. Now, it seems to me that the subject of the vaccine card is of minor importance. If it’s been tampered with, it’s serious, but it’s a minor thing.

Do you think Bolsonaro can be a candidate in 2026 or could he be ineligible?

What I hear in the political and legal circles is that there are many processes with a lot of evidence. I think from what I hear he will have a hard time. It must be ineligible.

Would the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), be the replacement?

I don’t know. Our project is re-election. Someone will appear and I feel that the population will want someone more in the center. What little difference Lula had over Bolsonaro is because people were tired of extremes. Lula is not an extremist, despite still being on the platform. He needs to go down and do the peacemaking he said he would do in his victory speech. If the government doesn’t work, if it doesn’t grow, my feeling is that voters will look for someone more in the center. Brazil is 20% right wing, 20% left wing. The remaining 60% are from the center.

Bolsonaro, for you, is an extremist?

By the classification that political science prints, he is of the extreme right. I won’t say he’s an extremist, but he’s on the extreme right. As PSOL is extreme left. Lula is leftist, not extreme. As much as there are extremists in the PT.

The Republicans should grow with the arrival of deputies from the União Brasil do Rio.

The dialogue started with Waguinho [prefeito de Belford Roxo (RJ)], who was president of the Union. They looked for me, and we ended up closing his trip to the Republicans. I’m not thinking about now, but about 2026. Waguinho, who in 2022 elected 6 deputies, can help us grow in Rio. We have 3 deputies. We want 6 to 8.

Do you want to be mayor?

Lira says that anyone who sticks their head out this year is a fool. I’m not silly.

Has the idea of ​​the CPI on January 8 cooled down?

The opposition is excited. I said to some deputies that the CPI could be worse for the opposition. If the government is to blame, it is for not having prepared itself for acts that it knew could be violent. A negligence. I don’t believe in infiltrators. And it is not possible to agree with the demonstrations in the barracks and the invasions of January 8th. I think it’s the wrong way. Time will tell.