PSB president says governing parties will be with the government “in some matters, but may not be in others”

The national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, said that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has not yet managed to build solid support in the National Congress. The caption of integrates the governing base.

“We have never been in PT’s orbit throughout our lives. We support the PT when we think it’s necessary. We are a party with autonomy and we support President Lula because we believe that democracy is still at risk.”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (Apr.1, 2023).

Siqueira said that the base of the government in the Legislature “it’s still too small”. And also “fluid” It is “not very safe”.

“Possibly, he will be with Lula on some issues, but he may not be on others.”, he stated.

According to the president of the party, “PSB will not censor” to any party that is part of the government, but “is not faithful” in congressional votes.

The president of the PSB commented on the friction among the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with respect to the MPs processing rite (provisional measures).

Last week, Lira had challenged the legality of act de Pacheco who determined the return of MPs commissions and asked that the matter be debated in a session of Congress. On Friday (March 31), the President of the Senate stated have the power to decide alone on the return of commissions.

“Justice exists to resolve these issues. I cannot understand such a huge confusion around something so clear in the Constitution [a existência das comissões mistas, por onde devem passar as MPs]. I hope they reach an agreement, a compromise”, declared Siqueira.

CODEVASF

Siqueira said that the decision to hand over Codevasf (São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys Development Company) Centrão posts could cause problems in the future. These positions were claimed by the PSB.

“The government is presidential. Who will appoint positions at all levels is the President of the Republic. If the government gives Centrão what the PSB asked for, it is the government’s problem. In fact, it could be a problem, but it’s up to them. I do not support for positions“, he spoke.

BROKEN

The PSB is negotiating a federation with the PDT and Solidarity. Siqueira said there was “good will” so that the agreement is signed already for the municipal elections of 2024. “It is practically impossible for a medium or small party to survive without being part of a federation. The only thing that can stop it is the lack of goodwill on one of the parties.”, he stated.

When asked whether the senator’s affiliation Chico Rodrigues the PSB is not embarrassed by the fact that the congressman was caught with money in his underwear, Siqueira replied that, as far as he knows, there is no conviction.

“Having to deal with this matter is not pleasant. Others have already been caught with more money, but in cases where there is not so much symbolism“, he spoke. “It’s not that we think this is right. It’s not right to hide 1 cent or 1 million. But we need to contribute to the government, and its arrival increases the base.”

Siqueira also said that he does not think that the party’s image has been worn down with the departure of the ex-governor of Pernambuco’s party. Paulo Câmara.

“The PSB made him governor, without him ever having contested a vote in his life. He was a good governor, but he has no political experience. He did not know how to experience difficulties that are the nature of this activity. He decided to leave, and we very much respect that decision.”, he declared.