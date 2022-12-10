The group will be responsible for obtaining the necessary votes for the projects of interest to the new government in the Legislative

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is in the final negotiations to close the political articulation of its new government. Probable names are:

Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), federal deputy, for the ministry responsible for political articulation;

Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), Senator, for Government Leadership in the Senate;

José Guimaraes (PT-CE), federal deputy, for Government Leadership in the Chamber.

Padilha was Minister of Health in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and the Institutional Relations Secretariat in Lula’s 2nd term at the head of the Planalto. He is regarded as a skilled negotiator.

Around the president-elect, the expectation is that the deputy will be announced for the position next week, probably on Tuesday (Dec.13.2022). On the eve, Lula will be certified by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The other names will not necessarily be announced at the same time. They should stay for the beginning of the work of the Congress, in February 2023.

Jaques Wagner is one of the most senior members of the PT and a friend of Lula for over 40 years. He was involved in the political effort to approve the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) in the Senate that allows the new government to breach the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises in 2023 and 2024.

The likely minister of political articulation, as a deputy, has more traffic in the Chamber. He must have Wagner’s help as he increases his membership among senators.

José Guimarães is primarily responsible for articulating the PEC in the Chamber. He is also one of the PT members with the best interlocution with the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who should be re-elected to the post.

There is also a 4th important position for the government’s political articulation: the leader in Congress. the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) is cited for the position. There is, however, no consolidated name.

On Friday (9.Dec.2022), the president-elect announced the first names of ministers in his new government, which begins on January 1, 2023. They are:

On Sunday (Dec.11, 2022), Lula will meet with allies to define how many ministries his government will have. From then on, he must hit the hammer on which portfolios will have nominations from which parties.

O Power360 estimates, based on statements by the president-elect and close allies, that there will be at least 35 ministries. The information is in the infographic below: