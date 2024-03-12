Fall was from December 2023 to March 2024; rate was determined by AtlasIntel research. Disapproval of governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) rose from 46% to 53% in the capital of Bahia

AtlasIntel survey released on March 8 shows the drop in approval of the president's performance Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Salvador (BA), from 57% in December 2023 to 50% now.

The disapproval rate of the Chief Executive's performance remained stable over the 3-month period, at 37%. Those who don't know are 13%. It was 6% in December. Here's the complete of the research (PDF – 3 MB).

Regarding the state Executive Branch, the study showed that disapproval of governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) increased from 46% to 53% in the capital of Bahia.

The AtlasIntel survey carried out 809 interviews with people aged 16 and over in the city of Salvador, from March 4th to 7th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BA-06287/2024.

