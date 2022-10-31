Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has managed this Sunday to return to the Presidency of Brazil. And the key to his victory, he says, is his wife, Rosángela ‘Janja’ da Silva. «I am here, firm and strong, loving again, in love with my wife. She will be the one who will give me the strength to face all obstacles,” said the 77-year-old leftist leader, holding hands with his partner before a crowd in Sao Paulo after announcing the results that gave him victory at the polls. .

Smiling and jovial in appearance, at 56 years old, ‘Janja’ – as her friends nicknamed her – revealed a few weeks ago, during a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro before the first round of elections was held, that she intends to turn the it would be his position in the event that Lula emerged victorious in the presidential elections. “I want to give a new meaning to the concept of first lady or ‘first companion’, focusing on priority issues for women, such as food insecurity or domestic violence,” she said.

‘Janja’ is a “very politicized person, she has a good political head and is very feminist,” her husband described her last year in an interview. Months later, she stated that she owns her “own thought” of her and that she would have “the freedom to think what she wants to do” as first lady. But for Lula, she is her “amulet of her”, as the UOL portal came to describe her.

Rosángela has given practically no interviews and does not reveal much about her life, but over time she has become the shadow of the leftist leader. And it is that, since Lula obtained the annulment of his convictions and was enabled to face Jair Bolsonaro in the elections, she accompanied him in almost all his meetings, trips and press conferences as support in this journey. In addition, she made a bridge with artists and ‘influencers’ to get support.

linked to politics



She is the third wife of Lula, who first married María de Lourdes in 1969 – she died two years later from hepatitis – and Marisa Leticia in 1974 – she died in 2017 of a stroke. “When you lose your wife and you think that life has no more meaning, that everything is over, a person appears who begins to make sense of it again,” he told ‘Time’ magazine at the time after starting a relationship with his current wife.

Rosángela was born on the border between Santa Catarina and Paraná, in southern Brazil. He studied Sociology at the Federal University of Paraná and worked for almost twenty years for the Itaipú Binacional energy company in Curitiba. As described by the leftist leader, his wife has been linked to politics. Affiliated with the Workers’ Party (PT) since 1983, she defines herself as a true “petista with a card” (petista is how the followers of the formation founded by Lula are known). And now she wants to leave her mark on the country as first lady.