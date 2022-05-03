Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and his allies intensified the mention of Christian themes during the act in which Solidarity sealed support for PT’s candidacy this Tuesday (May 3, 2022). In recent weeks, the Lula campaign has seen President Jair Bolsonaro consolidate himself among evangelicals and is now seeking a reaction from the Catholic electorate, with whom Lula does better.

like the PowerDate showed last week, Bolsonaro would win the 2022 presidential elections in the 1st round if they were held only among evangelicals. The current Chief Executive has 52% of voting intentions in this segment. In 2nd place is Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with 30%. Other names have 5% or less.

Among Catholics, however, the PT candidate reverses the scenario and takes the lead. He has 45% in the segment, compared to 33% for Bolsonaro. In the general average, considering the population as a whole, Lula has 41%, against 36% of the current president.

During a speech at the rally, Lula stated that the country has a secular debt that needs to be paid to the poorest population. “It’s no use hearing in the newspaper that the stock exchange [de Valores] grew by 10% if the people’s salary did not increase. We need to pay a debt, none of us who are Christians can sleep peacefully knowing that there are children sleeping hungry, adults waiting in line to pick up bones”he said.

The PT also stated that he would assume a “Christian Commitment” with the poorest people. “We have a commitment that is not political. It’s a Christian. Of those who talk every day that they believe in God. A commitment from someone who has read the Bible, the Constitution, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We need to take care of the poorest people in this country, the most needy people. We did not come into the world to suffer.” he said.

Without citing Bolsonaro, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign, was incisive in stating that “there is no more Christian plate” than Lula’s. “Christ did not turn his back on the poor, he embraced the poor. Christ taught to love one another and not to hate one another. Christ united his people and we will unite Brazilians with Lula and Alckmin”he said.

Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), who chaired the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Pandemic, gave Bolsonaro advice. “President, learn a single teaching from the Bible: love your neighbor, you will be a better man”, he said. For him, Bolsonaro has no sensitivity and talks about God, but “does not practice what God taught us”.

The vice president of the Chamber, deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), also followed the same tune and used biblical examples in his speech.